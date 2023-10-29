write a title for this article

CubitaNOW Editorial Staff ~ Friday, October 27, 2023

Family and friends of the young Cuban musician popularly known as Eduardo White King have asked for justice after his alleged murder in Havana.

Through social networks, his relatives say goodbye to him and ask the authorities to make those responsible pay for the young man’s death.

The Cuban who identifies himself on Facebook as George Angi Alfonst was one of those who joined this claim.

“I have no words to express what I feel, what a great void you have left in my heart, a good kid starting his musical career, with plans, with children, with a mother, everything is very strong…” he wrote.

“But God has a purpose for each of us, rest in peace my friend, and may the guilty pay for this merciless murder,” he demanded.

“EPD, I will always remember you and carry you in my heart,” he concluded.

It was this Thursday when it was learned that the body of the young musician was found on the Havana boardwalk.

The Cuban Geisel Mergarejo Angarica echoed farewell words for the victim and regretted his sudden and painful departure.

“I want to say these words on behalf of the mother of my little brother Eduardo White King. Those who did this know that this will not remain this way, that they will pay with the full force of the law, this will not remain this way, I swear to you my brother,” he wrote.

“Epd bro forever, we will always remember you as White King The flag of Camagüey 3 but 11. Your brother Geisel Mergarejo Angarica, The black,” he added.

So far, details about the conditions in which the events occurred are unknown.

