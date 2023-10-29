Family and friends of a young Cuban musician, Eduardo White King, are calling for justice following his alleged murder in Havana. Through social media, his relatives are bidding farewell to him and urging authorities to hold those responsible accountable for his death. One Facebook user, George Angi Alfonst, expressed his disbelief and sorrow, stating, “I have no words to express what I feel…Rest in peace, my friend, and may the guilty pay for this merciless murder.”
News of the musician’s body being found on the Havana boardwalk surfaced on Thursday, prompting an outpouring of farewell messages. Geisel Mergarejo Angarica, speaking on behalf of Eduardo White King’s mother, vowed that those responsible would face the full force of the law for their actions. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unknown at this time.
The tragic loss of Eduardo White King has left his loved ones devastated and seeking justice. The community mourns the promising young musician’s untimely and painful departure, remembering him as “White King The flag of Camagüey 3 but 11.” As the investigation continues, friends and family hope for swift justice in their quest for closure.