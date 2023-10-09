A. Yes, perseverance, discipline, and passion. These are the three key qualities that have helped me throughout my career. I will discuss each of them in detail in the podcast episodes.
Q. How do you stay motivated after such a long and successful career?
A. Motivation comes from within. I believe that if you love what you do and have a passion for it, the motivation will always be there. Of course, there are moments of doubt and challenges, but the key is to keep pushing forward and never give up.
Q. Do you have any advice for young people who want to pursue a career in broadcasting or the entertainment industry?
A. My advice would be to never stop learning and to always be open to new opportunities. The industry is constantly evolving, and it’s important to adapt and stay informed. Also, don’t be afraid to take risks and be yourself. Authenticity is what sets you apart from others.
Q. You founded the Telethon charity in 1978. Can you tell us more about its mission and impact?
A. The Telethon is a charity that aims to help children and young people with motor disabilities. Since its founding, it has raised funds to provide support, therapies, and resources for those in need. It has expanded not only in Chile but also in other Latin American countries, making a significant impact on the lives of countless individuals. I may have stepped aside from the first line of the Telethon, but I will always support its mission.
Q. What are your plans for the future?
A. I plan to continue working on various projects and initiatives that I am passionate about. Whether it’s hosting programs, making documentaries, or engaging with audiences through my podcast, I want to keep sharing stories and connecting with people. Retirement is not in my vocabulary.
Q. Any final thoughts or messages you would like to share?
A. I would like to express my gratitude to all the people who have supported me throughout my career and have allowed me to be a part of their lives. It is because of their continued support that I am still here doing what I love. I encourage everyone to pursue their dreams and never stop believing in themselves. The world is full of opportunities, and with passion and perseverance, anything is possible.