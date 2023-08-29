write a title for this article

It has just launched a joint shoe with BoTT before, and this time Converse will join hands with the streetwear brand UNDEFEATED to create a new Weapon joint shoe.

Converse Weapon originally debuted as a basketball shoe in 1986. This time, the two sides combined the two styles of basketball and Lifestyle, and presented them in a military-style design, launching two color schemes of “Chive” and “Castle Wall”.

The two pairs of shoes “Chive” and “Castle Wall” are made of pure white retro leather with beige laces as the main axis, the tongue label and the heel of the shoe are decorated with the brand logo of UNDEFEATED, and the sides of the shoe are printed with ” UNDEFEATED” and “Play Dirty”; it is worth noting that the “Chive” color scheme is made of pure black soles, and the shoe body is made of army green and pure white, while the “Castle Wall” color scheme is supplemented by beige soles and beige shoes. present.

It is reported that Undefeated x Converse Weapon “Chive” will land on Undefeated LA and the official website of the brand on September 2. There is no detailed release information for “Castle Wall”. The two pairs of shoes will be released globally on Converse’s official website on September 14. Interested readers may wish to pay attention to follow-up reports.