Have you ever wondered what causes bags under the eyes and how to get rid of them? Now you have the answer

Women love bags, especially those of important and iconic brands, such as Gucci’s Jackie, Louis Vuitton’s Speedy, Fendi’s Baguette and Giorgio Armani’s Prima. How can we forget the most stylish ever. However, there are some bags that I don’t want to collect or even see from a distance. Which ones are they? Obvious, bags under the eyes.

These are every woman’s nightmare, yet sometimes new fads come out in which they are fashionable. Girls using eyeshadow to simulate dark circles and bags, a trend most of us don’t understand, since everything is done to eliminate them. In times of stress and fatigue, they stand out even more, almost becoming a characteristic and we, with our hands in our hair, no longer know what to do. But have you ever wondered where they come from and what are the real and right remedies to get rid of them?

Bags under the eyes – the causes of the nightmare

The reasons why we end up with bags under the eyes are many and varied: from lack of sleep, to problems of orbital laxitybecause of genetics or ofagingal stagnation of liquids. Over the years, the skin becomes less elastic, especially in the lower eye area. If, on the other hand, we talk about genetics and they are hereditary, they can knock on the door at all ages, even before coming of age.

There are also other causes, in addition to those already presented before as le allergieswhich cause swelling of the eyes. Furthermore, even i kidney problems, liver disease, hypothyroidism, improper diet e hypertension. All problems that must be addressed with your own doctor, who will be able to give you advice, draw up a diagnosis, have you done blood tests or direct you to a specialist, based on the disorder that is giving you complications and dilemmas.

Fortunately, there are various remedies to put an end to the nightmare that ruins your life and your aesthetic appearance. Among the various solutions we find those of ancient origins, which your grandmothers surely know, in fact, they are called grandmother’s remedies, far from medicine but close to nature. For example, if what is afflicting you is driving you towards eyelid surgery, stop and rationalize. You can follow many other paths.

First of all, to deflate the bags under the eyes, you can try to take a night’s rest, in which you are relaxed and sleep for eight hours straight. Without being disturbed, without noise, without anyone waking you up and without any alarm clock. Rest. Furthermore, to avoid stagnation of liquids, sleep with head slightly raised.

Otherwise, there’s the ice option. a niceice pack or teaspoons which have rested in the refrigerator. Place the chosen object on top of your beautiful, purplish and grayish ones Kelly of Hermés, you will see that the situation will improve. Another grandmother’s remedy is coffee, with its draining properties. Another compress, but this time of cold coffee, to be placed under your it-bags to improve the situation.

If you can’t stand the cold, you can protect yourself from heat, not hot, using gods pads soaked in warm water, with the addition of bicarbonate. Let them sit for half an hour on the swollen under eye area, you will notice results immediately, especially if you take this route consistently.

In addition to grandmother’s remedies, there are also aids from the world of skin care, thanks to decongestant eye patches o draining eye contours. Furthermore, even the refreshing masks are useful for shock treatments. As if that weren’t enough, another help comes from the boules to put in the fridge, with which to massage the affected part. Jade rollers are great for draining and also for relief, like all other massagers for the under eye area. A big tip is: take care of your 2.55 Chanel!