Immediately after the cooperation with McDonald’s, Palace Skateboards soon continued to bring a new joint project, and formally joined hands with Salomon to launch the XT-Wings 2 joint series of shoes. This is the fourth joint launch of the two parties.

The series comes in black and white. The upper is presented by monochrome mesh and high-gloss overlays. The familiar Salomon lettering is attached to the outside of the heel. The co-branded label appears on the tongue and the Tri-Ferg logo is printed on the back. Finally, it is equipped with a marble texture rubber outsole, adding a sense of style. The image of this joint name also specially invites the well-known cross-country runner Courtney Dauwalter to appear on the scene. She is the former champion and record holder of the world’s largest cross-country endurance race.

The Palace x Salomon joint shoes will be on the shelves in the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom on September 1st, and will be sold in Japan and China the next day. The price is $160. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

