On August 25, 2023, China’s first artificial intelligence-themed contemporary dance drama “Deep AI You” directed by Tong Ruirui, a national first-level choreographer of the China Opera and Dance Theater, successfully completed its premiere at the National Center for the Performing Arts. The expression forms and themes of the whole dance drama are very avant-garde and profound. The exquisite performance ignited the enthusiasm of the audience, allowing the audience to think deeply about the development and influence of artificial intelligence while enjoying the dance. praise and applause.

The theme of future technology tells about love and companionship

The dance drama “Deep AI You” makes full use of technological elements such as robots, naked-eye 3D, and high-tech screens to outline a future space full of digital aesthetics in a square inch. The blue lights with a sense of technology, the dance beauty with a metallic texture, and the dynamic and sometimes emotional music together build a dreamlike sci-fi space at the performance site. The dance drama tells the story of Xiaohai, the protagonist who lost his mother since he was a child, and the AI ​​robot who grew up with him in the future of rapid iteration of artificial intelligence robots. Able to generate real feelings and other philosophical questions.

This is a story about “AI”, but also a story about “love”. With a “homophonic stalk”-style name, it opens up the relationship between human beings and artificial intelligence, and uses artistic methods to imagine and think. “Deep” represents Shenzhen, where the play was incubated, and also refers to the deep and deep emotional concentration; “you”, as the object of love, is the AI ​​​​in the eyes of humans, and the human being in the eyes of AI, just like Xiaohai and AI in the play. emotional.

Many of the audience brought their children to watch the drama together. Among them, many parents said: In addition to feeling the charm of the dance drama during this performance, it also aroused their thinking as parents. With the theme of future technology, they also realized the importance of companionship for children, and understood how important the love of parents is in the eyes of children.

Strong lineup to create the first AI future dance drama

This contemporary dance drama considers the relationship between humans and artificial intelligence from the perspective of the new “ecology” in the future. The strong creative lineup provides a strong quality assurance for the challenging work “Deep AI You”. In addition to Tong Ruirui, the national first-level choreographer who created many classic works such as “Crested Ibis” and “Deep Memory”, the famous playwright Luo Huaizhen served as the literary creative; You won domestic dance industry awards with works such as “Nanjing 1937” and “Water Moon Luoshen” He Tao from Shenzhen Luohu District Cultural Center Liu Xinshi, Li Hongjun who has participated in the creation of “Peacock” and “Flower World” and other works, Qu Jicheng who has participated in the creation of “Until then”, “Flower World” and “The Origin of the Great River” Choreographer and director; Chen Han, a famous street dance choreographer; Guo Sida, a famous composer who composed music for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, as music director; Qin Liyun, a national first-class stage designer, as stage designer; chief costume designer of China Opera and Dance Theater Yang Donglin is in charge of fashion design and gathers top talents in the industry. Each performance is led by young dancers Qin Xi and Li Yiran, co-starred by top domestic dancers such as Luo Jiacheng and Feng Shiyang, and the group dance team comes from the Opera and Dance Theater of Jiangsu Performing Arts Group, a well-known domestic troupe.

After continuous learning and experimentation, the main creator and starring team polished this pioneering work that combines future technological aesthetics and artistic humanistic care: a new dance vocabulary was used in the choreography, and hip-hop elements such as mechanical dance were incorporated to simulate the trajectory of AI actions. , the music creation emphasizes the use of technologically-rich electronic music, while the futuristic costumes and choreography further highlight the “human” in it.

On the stage full of futuristic sense, the radiant light of realism reaches the hearts of the people. The dance drama “Deep AI You” opened up new possibilities for the audience in dance drama. Tong Ruirui said that he hopes that the audience can gain the courage to “go to the future together” through rational thinking and aesthetic enjoyment. The dance drama “Deep AI You” will be staged at the National Center for the Performing Arts Opera House for two consecutive days on August 26 and 27. We invite you to go to the future and open up the future of human and artificial intelligence.

The play was produced by the Propaganda Department of the Shenzhen Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports. Jointly produced by the Propaganda Department of Baoan District Committee of Shenzhen City and the Propaganda Department of Shenzhen Nanshan District Committee of the Communist Party of China, it is executive produced by Shenzhen Theater. (Wang Wen)

