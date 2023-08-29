previous post

The same is true of Lu Xuefeng's views on the disabled: self-improvement is the same as ordinary people; at the same time, we must use this group's situation, experience and life perception different from ordinary people to bring different actions and inspirations to the societyText | "Outlook" News Weekly reporter Li RongThe 44-year-old Lu Xuefeng can tell at a glance that his legs and feet are not flexible. One of his legs has grown slowly since he was a child, and now he is wearing a short artificial limb, which can barely be regarded as "balanced on both legs".But he is no different from ordinary people, even more agile than ordinary people. Went to interview him at the first store of "Tu Xiao Ai", an original tea drink brand for the disabled, located in Zhujing Town, Jinshan, Shanghai. Others go to help.The same is true of Lu Xuefeng’s views on the disabled: self-improvement is the same as ordinary people; at the same time, we should use this group’s situation, experience and life perception different from ordinary people to bring different actions and inspirations to the society. Weightlifting “if light”Today, Lu Xuefeng’s most well-known “title” is the founder of “Tu Xiaoai”. But his more brilliant achievements are in sports for the disabled. He is the weightlifting champion of the 8th National Games for the Disabled, the champion of the Asian Weightlifting Championship for the Disabled in Malaysia, and the champion of the World Weightlifting Championship for the Disabled in Hungary.More than 20 years of sports career has given him the greatest feeling: first, tenacity, tenacity and tenacity are very important, everything will have twists and turns, and there will be ups and downs. “; the second is to have a clear goal and use your brain to grasp the key points. Weightlifting has its “tricks and hurdles”. Training, you must always understand the goal of this “three in one” in your heart; the third is sports career, professional career, and life in the final analysis. The joys, sorrows, sorrows and joys in life are closely related to the training and competition of weightlifting. The excitement and joy in life also release the stress in life. He is grateful for all that weightlifting has given him. So, he is 44 years old, but he has not retired, and he is still a member of the weightlifting movement.Lu Xuefeng has won so many championships, but he lacks a Paralympic champion. He said that this is the biggest regret, “for various reasons, I missed three opportunities.” However, this is where his toughness lies: practicing weightlifting is not “must get something”. “If you want something”, you can only let the “weight lifting” crush you. The true meaning of weightlifting is always: weightlifting “if light”. leave “space”Talking with Lu Xuefeng, the happiest thing is being able to openly discuss some topics about the disabled. He said that in society, people with disabilities can be said to have “taken a step back” congenitally. “Flash Contribution” is more inspirational enough to touch people’s hearts. “Take a step back, the sea and the sky will be brighter”, this is also a kind of self-reliance and self-improvement.In Lu Xuefeng’s view, one thing can be done seriously, but it is definitely not enough to do one thing. He is good at leaving “space” for himself. While “lifting weights” in a down-to-earth manner, he tried to leave “space” to experience other life and work content. He was studying on the job, from junior college all the way to a Ph.D.; he worked as a salesperson of an enterprise, running business with his disabled legs “high feet and low feet”; with business resources, he started his own company.But what he thinks more about is how to let the disabled find a new space of “broad sea and sky”. In 2021, Lu Xuefeng was elected as the vice chairman of the Jinshan District Disabled Persons’ Federation, helping to plan the establishment of an entrepreneurial incubator for the disabled. He took the lead in founding the “Tu Xiaoai” milk tea shop, which has become an exploration platform for disabled people to start a business and find employment.Speaking of the name of the shop “Tea Xiaoai”, Lu Xuefeng said that he originally wanted to call it “Tea Xiaoai”, but after searching, he found that someone else had already used this name. The wife who participated in the creation had an idea, and said, “Then add a small horizontal line in the middle and replace it with Tu Xiaoai.” Looking up the dictionary, Tu has two meanings, one means bitterness, and the other means prosperity. Together, just “coordinated”: Entrepreneurship is joy in bitterness, from bitterness to sweetness, and finally hope to be prosperous. On the successful platform, enthusiastic disabled people use their respective “little love” to repay the “good fortune” of society. Big Love”. Lu Xuefeng said that even such a small matter as naming a name needs to take a step back to make room, but the result is that the sea and the sky go a step further and the meaning is fuller.Lu Xuefeng is an impatient person, always busy with things. But when he talked to the clerk, the most he said were: “Slow down”, “Steady”, “It’s okay”, “Try next time”. There is a clerk surnamed Shen who is already a star maker in the store. She has learned most of the fruit teas, and the “succulent grape cheese” fruit cheese drink is her specialty brand. Some regular customers enter the store without looking at the drink list. , you can call out the name of the product directly to place an order. This achievement comes from “slower”.Nowadays, there are too many kinds of “hurry up” in the living environment, and “Tu Xiaoai” reminds everyone with the wisdom of the disabled, “Slow down”, “It doesn’t matter if you make a mistake this time, come again next time”, you can also In exchange for grades and results. Lu Xuefeng demonstrated his tea-making skills at the 4th National Disabled People’s Demonstration Festival (Jinan, Shandong) (photographed on June 27, 2023) Photo courtesy of the interviewee ”2″ should add “1””Tu Xiao Ai” has become well-known in Shanghai. From the first store in Zhujing, it has expanded to 4 chain stores, one of which opened in Jing’an District in the city center. Lu Xuefeng’s goal is: to open 50 stores within five years, to achieve the employment of 100 disabled people, and make it a “Hope Primary School” for high-quality employment of disabled people.Lu Xuefeng still holds the idea that people with disabilities should be both different from ordinary people, integrate into society, and bring new things belonging to this group to society. In his mind, his “Hope Primary School” should first be “public welfare + market”. Only for public welfare, in the end, you can only lie flat and stretch out your hands, requiring continuous blood transfusions, which cannot last. But it should not be over-marketized, making disabled people a kind of “signboard”, attracting everyone’s “love” to “check in”, making the “love” of society sour, and the psychology of disabled people will also be hurt. Therefore, public welfare should be combined with the market, the disabled can earn their own living on the employment platform, and the love of the society can be “empowered and blessed”.Lu Xuefeng’s thinking didn’t stop there. He said that the “2” of “public welfare + market” needs to be added with “1”, which is society. “Tu Xiaoai”, an employment platform for the disabled, should especially play a role in balancing the social psychology of the disabled and the able-bodied.According to Lu Xuefeng’s observation, nowadays, with the improvement of social civilization, everyone knows to respect the disabled, and even taboo some “harsh words”, be careful everywhere and cautious in everything. “Taboo” is sometimes a manifestation of the incomplete integration of society. Also, if you don’t say it, you will have a “weird, scary” expression when you see a disabled person, which is actually a kind of implicit discrimination. For milk tea shops like “Tu Xiao Ai”, some people may think that disabled people may not be able to do well, and the quality cannot be controlled, so they are unwilling to enter the shop for consumption.Lu Xuefeng said that these thoughts of ordinary people are normal. To achieve true social integration, it should be confronted directly. Milk tea is a drink in…