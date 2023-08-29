write a title for this article

The MoonSwatch co-branded moon watch launched by Swatch and OMEGA once again ushered in a new work, this time with the theme of “Mission to Neptune”, which is the Neptune style, to create an upgraded version blessed with Moonshine Gold material.

The whole watch is made of BIOCERAMIC bioceramic material to make a 42mm case, with a dark blue dial and a black nylon strap, and then the dial is replaced with a clean and simple golden second hand, which is made of Moonshine Gold, a gold alloy launched by OMEGA in 2019. The moon is only made on the occasion of the full moon, and the corresponding certificate will be attached to the watch, which is also the biggest difference between the new model and the old model.

Swatch x OMEGA “Mission to Neptune” MoonSwatch joint moon watch Moonshine Gold will be limited to 99 Swatch stores in 86 cities around the world on August 30, priced at $300, to meet the upcoming “Super Blue” Month”, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.