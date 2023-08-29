Create a news article using this content The 2023 M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition, exclusively sponsored by the power train, came to a perfect conclusion on August 25 at the Penglai Gymnasium in Yantai, Shandong. M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition is a national hip-hop competition initiated by the well-known artist Zhang Yixing, CHUC National Hip-Hop Dance Alliance as the competition guidance unit, sponsored by Shanghai Mowo Stars Culture and Art Co., Ltd., and general contractor of CHUC Shanghai Street Dance Alliance. At the same time, FILA is the designated sports brand for the event, Dancer World-Dancer World is the exclusive cooperative dance platform, Sina Weibo is the exclusive social media cooperation platform, and Bilibili is the content live distribution cooperation platform, all of which have given great support to this event. support.The 2023M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition has a total of 18 provincial sub-stations across the country. After fierce on-site competition and comprehensive scoring by the referees, 58 youth teams, 28 adult teams, and 9 CREW BATTLE teams came to the stage of the national finals. At the same time, nearly 20,000 dancers participated in the offline competition, and 200 well-known dancers, MCs, and DJs assisted the competition. Sina Weibo has 1.08 billion views on topics related to the competition, and Douyin videos have played 140 million times. It has become the most popular and influential street dance event in China.On the day of the competition, in addition to the high-level Qi Wu competition, the event initiator Zhang Yixing, special guests Zanduo, many popular hip-hop referees, the CREW BATTLE champion team, and chromosome trainee Fan Zimo, staged a Cypher show for friendship and exchanges on power trains. Hip-hop impromptu performance made everyone feel the cool charm of hip-hop.The following is the list of winners of this competition[Youth Group]Champion: DONTSTOP Work: “DONTSTOP Youth League”Runner-up: TRIPLE-S Youth Troupe Work: “Magic Boy”Third Runner-up: A11 Wang Zha Youth Troupe Work: “Broken”[Adult Group]Champion: KILLERS FAMILY Work: “Different”Runner-up: Made in v Work: “Sa”Third Runner-up: RMB Crew Work: “THIS IS RMB”Chinese Style Innovation and Fusion Award: Youth Group – Flying Mobilization (ZAHA X K8 Team), work “Ma Liang”; Adult Group – Hubei United Team, work “Manjianghong”Best Xiao Qi Dance: Youth Group – DB YOUNG LOCK, work “Tribute to MJ”, Adult Group – Waist Disk, work “Chasing the Wind in the Mountains, Watching Dusk and Dawn”STAR team:Youth Group – RAINBOW KIDZ, Lingjuli Soldier Youth League, Honma Powerkids, SKC Oozing, DB YOUNG LOCK;Adult Group – Hubei United, Lumbar Disc, Slaughter House (S House)4V4 CREW BATTLEChampion: CHUC Youth Hip-hop National Team Daguo YouthRunner-up: Shanghai GentlemanThe finals of the 2023 M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition came to a successful conclusion. I look forward to witnessing more outstanding dancers and teams coming to the stage of MALLSTARS. I would like to thank all participating teams, referees, and staff, as well as the brand power train, FILA, and Dancer World-Dancers World, thanks to Yantai Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department, Yantai Huangbohai New Area, Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, Penglai District Party Committee and District Government and relevant departments for their support to the National Finals of the 2023 M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition Great support! Full firepower, increased motivation, set off to the heart, dance for a summer, see you next year!.
write a title for this article The 2023 M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition, exclusively sponsored by the power train, came to a perfect conclusion on August 25 at the Penglai Gymnasium in Yantai, Shandong. M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition is a national hip-hop competition initiated by the well-known artist Zhang Yixing, CHUC National Hip-Hop Dance Alliance as the competition guidance unit, sponsored by Shanghai Mowo Stars Culture and Art Co., Ltd., and general contractor of CHUC Shanghai Street Dance Alliance. At the same time, FILA is the designated sports brand for the event, Dancer World-Dancer World is the exclusive cooperative dance platform, Sina Weibo is the exclusive social media cooperation platform, and Bilibili is the content live distribution cooperation platform, all of which have given great support to this event. support.The 2023M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition has a total of 18 provincial sub-stations across the country. After fierce on-site competition and comprehensive scoring by the referees, 58 youth teams, 28 adult teams, and 9 CREW BATTLE teams came to the stage of the national finals. At the same time, nearly 20,000 dancers participated in the offline competition, and 200 well-known dancers, MCs, and DJs assisted the competition. Sina Weibo has 1.08 billion views on topics related to the competition, and Douyin videos have played 140 million times. It has become the most popular and influential street dance event in China.On the day of the competition, in addition to the high-level Qi Wu competition, the event initiator Zhang Yixing, special guests Zanduo, many popular hip-hop referees, the CREW BATTLE champion team, and chromosome trainee Fan Zimo, staged a Cypher show for friendship and exchanges on power trains. Hip-hop impromptu performance made everyone feel the cool charm of hip-hop.The following is the list of winners of this competition[Youth Group]Champion: DONTSTOP Work: “DONTSTOP Youth League”Runner-up: TRIPLE-S Youth Troupe Work: “Magic Boy”Third Runner-up: A11 Wang Zha Youth Troupe Work: “Broken”[Adult Group]Champion: KILLERS FAMILY Work: “Different”Runner-up: Made in v Work: “Sa”Third Runner-up: RMB Crew Work: “THIS IS RMB”Chinese Style Innovation and Fusion Award: Youth Group – Flying Mobilization (ZAHA X K8 Team), work “Ma Liang”; Adult Group – Hubei United Team, work “Manjianghong”Best Xiao Qi Dance: Youth Group – DB YOUNG LOCK, work “Tribute to MJ”, Adult Group – Waist Disk, work “Chasing the Wind in the Mountains, Watching Dusk and Dawn”STAR team:Youth Group – RAINBOW KIDZ, Lingjuli Soldier Youth League, Honma Powerkids, SKC Oozing, DB YOUNG LOCK;Adult Group – Hubei United, Lumbar Disc, Slaughter House (S House)4V4 CREW BATTLEChampion: CHUC Youth Hip-hop National Team Daguo YouthRunner-up: Shanghai GentlemanThe finals of the 2023 M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition came to a successful conclusion. I look forward to witnessing more outstanding dancers and teams coming to the stage of MALLSTARS. I would like to thank all participating teams, referees, and staff, as well as the brand power train, FILA, and Dancer World-Dancers World, thanks to Yantai Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department, Yantai Huangbohai New Area, Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, Penglai District Party Committee and District Government and relevant departments for their support to the National Finals of the 2023 M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition Great support! Full firepower, increased motivation, set off to the heart, dance for a summer, see you next year!
write a title for this article
Helping the revitalization of the countryside, the 3rd “China Taiping Boys” football carnival in 2023 came to a successful conclusion
On August 27, the 2023 third “China Taiping Boys” football carnival final match came to an end in Yu’an, Anhui. He Xiaofeng, deputy secretary-general of the Chinese Football Association, Li Qingming, business director of China Taiping Insurance Group, Ni Bo, deputy general manager of Taiping Life Insurance, Yang Yujing, deputy secretary of the Yu’an District Committee and head of the district government, Wei Haiying, a famous women’s football player, and other guests attended the event, from Anhui 192 young players from all over the country participated in the competition.
In the morning, China Taiping teamed up with the Women’s Football League players to hold a public welfare football training camp. Representative players Liu Shanshan, Tan Ruyin and other new and old women’s football players from “Clanging Rose” demonstrated in person, and carefully created a high-quality football lesson for the local football teenagers. Basic training, coordination and agility training with the ball, and half-court offensive and defensive confrontation training, the young players concentrated on comprehending every detail.
In the afternoon, students from Zijing Primary School in Yu’an District opened the prelude to the “China Taiping Boys” football carnival Yu’an Public Welfare Competition with local characteristic encouraging performances. On behalf of the local government, Yang Yujing, deputy secretary of the Yu’an District Committee and head of the district, warmly welcomes all participating athletes and leaders to come to Charming Yu’an.
He Xiaofeng, deputy secretary-general of the Chinese Football Association, said: “The football carnival held by China Taiping has created a stage for young football fans to challenge themselves and realize their dreams. The children interacted closely and received good social response. I hope that the rich and colorful activities will attract more young people to approach football, like football, and love football.”
Li Qingming, business director of China Taiping, said: “By holding the Yu’an football training camp and practicing the concept of public welfare in the activities, China Taiping will continue the profound friendship with Yu’an. I hope that China Taiping’s meager strength can help the youths of Yu’an Put on the wings to realize your football dream.”
Ni Bo, deputy general manager of Taiping Life Insurance, donated more than 50,000 yuan of football materials to the Yu’an Education and Sports Bureau on behalf of the “China Taiping Good Boys” in 14 cities. On behalf of the children, Wang Yongyi, Secretary of the Education Working Committee of the Yu’an District Committee and Director of the District Education and Sports Bureau, also presented handmade bronzes to China Taiping, implying that China Taiping and Yu’an will go hand in hand and thrive in innovation and development.
After 3 hours of fierce competition, 12 young players stood out among 192 contestants and won the title of “China Taiping Good Boy”.
This year’s carnival lasted for 5 weeks, and more than 2,000 participating families were successfully shortlisted, and a total of 100 “China Taiping Good Boys” were selected. Different from the previous ones, China Taiping introduced the event to Yu’an for the first time, and specially set up links such as “Love and Aid Farmers’ Booth” and “Baimi Jixiang Picture Scroll” at the event site to practice the concept of public welfare and help rural revitalization through sports assistance , help more children realize their football dreams, and strive to practice China Taiping’s characteristic road of assistance.
A total of 25 new and old women’s football players including Wei Haiying, Liu Shanshan, Peng Shimeng, Tan Ruyin, Luo Guiping, Yang Man, Wang Ying, and Liu Chen came to the event to cheer for the young players. Hundreds of authoritative media such as Xinhua News Agency and People’s Daily Online followed up and reported on the event, many TV stations conducted offline interviews, and nearly a hundred Xiaohongshu experts went to each competition area to check in and post articles.
As the longest-running national insurance brand in my country, China Taiping has always kept in mind the responsibility of a central enterprise, actively fulfilled its social responsibilities, vigorously supported the Women’s Football League of the Chinese Football Association, and cared about the development of my country’s youth football. In the future, China Taiping will continue to join hands with the Women’s Football League to provide a strong talent pool for the national team and contribute to the revitalization of women’s football and the development of youth football.