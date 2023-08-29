Home » write a title for this article The 2023 M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition, exclusively sponsored by the power train, came to a perfect conclusion on August 25 at the Penglai Gymnasium in Yantai, Shandong. M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition is a national hip-hop competition initiated by the well-known artist Zhang Yixing, CHUC National Hip-Hop Dance Alliance as the competition guidance unit, sponsored by Shanghai Mowo Stars Culture and Art Co., Ltd., and general contractor of CHUC Shanghai Street Dance Alliance. At the same time, FILA is the designated sports brand for the event, Dancer World-Dancer World is the exclusive cooperative dance platform, Sina Weibo is the exclusive social media cooperation platform, and Bilibili is the content live distribution cooperation platform, all of which have given great support to this event. support.The 2023M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition has a total of 18 provincial sub-stations across the country. After fierce on-site competition and comprehensive scoring by the referees, 58 youth teams, 28 adult teams, and 9 CREW BATTLE teams came to the stage of the national finals. At the same time, nearly 20,000 dancers participated in the offline competition, and 200 well-known dancers, MCs, and DJs assisted the competition. Sina Weibo has 1.08 billion views on topics related to the competition, and Douyin videos have played 140 million times. It has become the most popular and influential street dance event in China.On the day of the competition, in addition to the high-level Qi Wu competition, the event initiator Zhang Yixing, special guests Zanduo, many popular hip-hop referees, the CREW BATTLE champion team, and chromosome trainee Fan Zimo, staged a Cypher show for friendship and exchanges on power trains. Hip-hop impromptu performance made everyone feel the cool charm of hip-hop.The following is the list of winners of this competition[Youth Group]Champion: DONTSTOP Work: “DONTSTOP Youth League”Runner-up: TRIPLE-S Youth Troupe Work: “Magic Boy”Third Runner-up: A11 Wang Zha Youth Troupe Work: “Broken”[Adult Group]Champion: KILLERS FAMILY Work: “Different”Runner-up: Made in v Work: “Sa”Third Runner-up: RMB Crew Work: “THIS IS RMB”Chinese Style Innovation and Fusion Award: Youth Group – Flying Mobilization (ZAHA X K8 Team), work “Ma Liang”; Adult Group – Hubei United Team, work “Manjianghong”Best Xiao Qi Dance: Youth Group – DB YOUNG LOCK, work “Tribute to MJ”, Adult Group – Waist Disk, work “Chasing the Wind in the Mountains, Watching Dusk and Dawn”STAR team:Youth Group – RAINBOW KIDZ, Lingjuli Soldier Youth League, Honma Powerkids, SKC Oozing, DB YOUNG LOCK;Adult Group – Hubei United, Lumbar Disc, Slaughter House (S House)4V4 CREW BATTLEChampion: CHUC Youth Hip-hop National Team Daguo YouthRunner-up: Shanghai GentlemanThe finals of the 2023 M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition came to a successful conclusion. I look forward to witnessing more outstanding dancers and teams coming to the stage of MALLSTARS. I would like to thank all participating teams, referees, and staff, as well as the brand power train, FILA, and Dancer World-Dancers World, thanks to Yantai Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department, Yantai Huangbohai New Area, Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, Penglai District Party Committee and District Government and relevant departments for their support to the National Finals of the 2023 M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition Great support! Full firepower, increased motivation, set off to the heart, dance for a summer, see you next year!
Entertainment

write a title for this article The 2023 M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition, exclusively sponsored by the power train, came to a perfect conclusion on August 25 at the Penglai Gymnasium in Yantai, Shandong. M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition is a national hip-hop competition initiated by the well-known artist Zhang Yixing, CHUC National Hip-Hop Dance Alliance as the competition guidance unit, sponsored by Shanghai Mowo Stars Culture and Art Co., Ltd., and general contractor of CHUC Shanghai Street Dance Alliance. At the same time, FILA is the designated sports brand for the event, Dancer World-Dancer World is the exclusive cooperative dance platform, Sina Weibo is the exclusive social media cooperation platform, and Bilibili is the content live distribution cooperation platform, all of which have given great support to this event. support.The 2023M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition has a total of 18 provincial sub-stations across the country. After fierce on-site competition and comprehensive scoring by the referees, 58 youth teams, 28 adult teams, and 9 CREW BATTLE teams came to the stage of the national finals. At the same time, nearly 20,000 dancers participated in the offline competition, and 200 well-known dancers, MCs, and DJs assisted the competition. Sina Weibo has 1.08 billion views on topics related to the competition, and Douyin videos have played 140 million times. It has become the most popular and influential street dance event in China.On the day of the competition, in addition to the high-level Qi Wu competition, the event initiator Zhang Yixing, special guests Zanduo, many popular hip-hop referees, the CREW BATTLE champion team, and chromosome trainee Fan Zimo, staged a Cypher show for friendship and exchanges on power trains. Hip-hop impromptu performance made everyone feel the cool charm of hip-hop.The following is the list of winners of this competition[Youth Group]Champion: DONTSTOP Work: “DONTSTOP Youth League”Runner-up: TRIPLE-S Youth Troupe Work: “Magic Boy”Third Runner-up: A11 Wang Zha Youth Troupe Work: “Broken”[Adult Group]Champion: KILLERS FAMILY Work: “Different”Runner-up: Made in v Work: “Sa”Third Runner-up: RMB Crew Work: “THIS IS RMB”Chinese Style Innovation and Fusion Award: Youth Group – Flying Mobilization (ZAHA X K8 Team), work “Ma Liang”; Adult Group – Hubei United Team, work “Manjianghong”Best Xiao Qi Dance: Youth Group – DB YOUNG LOCK, work “Tribute to MJ”, Adult Group – Waist Disk, work “Chasing the Wind in the Mountains, Watching Dusk and Dawn”STAR team:Youth Group – RAINBOW KIDZ, Lingjuli Soldier Youth League, Honma Powerkids, SKC Oozing, DB YOUNG LOCK;Adult Group – Hubei United, Lumbar Disc, Slaughter House (S House)4V4 CREW BATTLEChampion: CHUC Youth Hip-hop National Team Daguo YouthRunner-up: Shanghai GentlemanThe finals of the 2023 M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition came to a successful conclusion. I look forward to witnessing more outstanding dancers and teams coming to the stage of MALLSTARS. I would like to thank all participating teams, referees, and staff, as well as the brand power train, FILA, and Dancer World-Dancers World, thanks to Yantai Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department, Yantai Huangbohai New Area, Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, Penglai District Party Committee and District Government and relevant departments for their support to the National Finals of the 2023 M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition Great support! Full firepower, increased motivation, set off to the heart, dance for a summer, see you next year!

by admin

Create a news article using this content The 2023 M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition, exclusively sponsored by the power train, came to a perfect conclusion on August 25 at the Penglai Gymnasium in Yantai, Shandong. M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition is a national hip-hop competition initiated by the well-known artist Zhang Yixing, CHUC National Hip-Hop Dance Alliance as the competition guidance unit, sponsored by Shanghai Mowo Stars Culture and Art Co., Ltd., and general contractor of CHUC Shanghai Street Dance Alliance. At the same time, FILA is the designated sports brand for the event, Dancer World-Dancer World is the exclusive cooperative dance platform, Sina Weibo is the exclusive social media cooperation platform, and Bilibili is the content live distribution cooperation platform, all of which have given great support to this event. support.The 2023M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition has a total of 18 provincial sub-stations across the country. After fierce on-site competition and comprehensive scoring by the referees, 58 youth teams, 28 adult teams, and 9 CREW BATTLE teams came to the stage of the national finals. At the same time, nearly 20,000 dancers participated in the offline competition, and 200 well-known dancers, MCs, and DJs assisted the competition. Sina Weibo has 1.08 billion views on topics related to the competition, and Douyin videos have played 140 million times. It has become the most popular and influential street dance event in China.On the day of the competition, in addition to the high-level Qi Wu competition, the event initiator Zhang Yixing, special guests Zanduo, many popular hip-hop referees, the CREW BATTLE champion team, and chromosome trainee Fan Zimo, staged a Cypher show for friendship and exchanges on power trains. Hip-hop impromptu performance made everyone feel the cool charm of hip-hop.The following is the list of winners of this competition[Youth Group]Champion: DONTSTOP Work: “DONTSTOP Youth League”Runner-up: TRIPLE-S Youth Troupe Work: “Magic Boy”Third Runner-up: A11 Wang Zha Youth Troupe Work: “Broken”[Adult Group]Champion: KILLERS FAMILY Work: “Different”Runner-up: Made in v Work: “Sa”Third Runner-up: RMB Crew Work: “THIS IS RMB”Chinese Style Innovation and Fusion Award: Youth Group – Flying Mobilization (ZAHA X K8 Team), work “Ma Liang”; Adult Group – Hubei United Team, work “Manjianghong”Best Xiao Qi Dance: Youth Group – DB YOUNG LOCK, work “Tribute to MJ”, Adult Group – Waist Disk, work “Chasing the Wind in the Mountains, Watching Dusk and Dawn”STAR team:Youth Group – RAINBOW KIDZ, Lingjuli Soldier Youth League, Honma Powerkids, SKC Oozing, DB YOUNG LOCK;Adult Group – Hubei United, Lumbar Disc, Slaughter House (S House)4V4 CREW BATTLEChampion: CHUC Youth Hip-hop National Team Daguo YouthRunner-up: Shanghai GentlemanThe finals of the 2023 M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition came to a successful conclusion. I look forward to witnessing more outstanding dancers and teams coming to the stage of MALLSTARS. I would like to thank all participating teams, referees, and staff, as well as the brand power train, FILA, and Dancer World-Dancers World, thanks to Yantai Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department, Yantai Huangbohai New Area, Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, Penglai District Party Committee and District Government and relevant departments for their support to the National Finals of the 2023 M ALL STARS International Qi Dance Competition Great support! Full firepower, increased motivation, set off to the heart, dance for a summer, see you next year!.

You may also like

Today there is an ATE strike in Bariloche...

Shein and Forever 21: what the new alliance...

write a title for this article Produced by...

Court suspends conviction and sentence of former Pakistani...

The great Jazz is in Ischia

write a title for this article It has...

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta denied the reports that Massa...

write a title for this article Immediately after...

Greenpeace called for the cessation of forest fires

Borges, the verses of the Saxons against blindness

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy