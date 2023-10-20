write a title for this article

The Autumn Auto Show has many benefits waiting for you

Information source: Anshan News Network Release time: 2023-10-20 Number of views: times

Yesterday, the 2023 Autumn Auto Show hosted by Anshan News Media Center (Group) was officially launched at the Anshan Iron and Steel Stadium. As the last large-scale auto show of the year, it attracted more than 20 exhibitors including joint venture brands and domestic brands. On the first day of the exhibition, many citizens came to visit the exhibition and buy cars.

Yesterday morning, as soon as the auto show started, the sales staff of all participating brands were busy working. There were citizens in each exhibition area looking at cars and taking test rides. In order to create a good car-buying environment for customers, the brand also specially brings a “Transformers”-style “caravan”, which can not only play videos and audios to promote itself, but also provide a warm and bright negotiation space for customers interested in buying cars.

Special one-price discounts at the auto show, large replacement subsidies, zero down payment, zero interest, free maintenance… It is understood that this autumn auto show is the last large-scale auto show this year, and major brands have launched strong discounts to satisfy both needs. It can satisfy citizens’ car-purchasing needs and help the brand achieve better annual sales performance.

According to Han Xue, sales manager of Anshan Dongfeng Honda Huitong Store, at this autumn auto show, Dongfeng Honda, CRV and Yingshi Pai launched a 100,000-year zero-interest campaign, and Alison launched a comprehensive discount of 60,000 yuan. Gao Zihan, a sales consultant at the Anshan Jiubao Yifang Kia main store, said that the brand brought many best-selling models to the exhibition, such as Sethus, K3, Shiba Tujie and Zhipao. The discount for Sethus models is around 35,000 yuan, and there are also lifetime free maintenance and car wash services. Wang Haiyang, sales manager of Anshan Xinyuanda Changan, said that during this auto show, Changan models are currently offering significant price discounts of RMB 10,000 to RMB 30,000. At the same time, if you buy a car at the store, you will receive free gifts of RMB 3,000 to RMB 8,000, as well as Large replacement subsidy policy ranging from 3,000 yuan to 8,000 yuan. In addition, Changan’s new energy series Qiyuan has been fully launched, and there are also significant discounts at the auto show.

It is understood that the 2023 Autumn Auto Show has attracted Dongfeng Nissan, Dongfeng Yueda Kia, Dongfeng Honda, Pentium Motors, WEY, MG Motor, Geely Automobile, Dongfeng Fengxing, Chery Automobile, Changan Automobile, Roewe Automobile, UNI, Chery New More than 20 brands including Energy, Ruilan Automobile and BAIC Motor came to participate in the exhibition. The auto show lasts for five days and will last until the 23rd of this month.