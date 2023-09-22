Home » write a title for this article Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Ai XiuyuThe peak performance season is approaching, and a strong whirlwind of musicals will hit the Guangzhou performance market – six musicals or musical version concerts with diverse themes and styles will take turns to appear at the Guangzhou Grand Theater to satisfy the needs of audiences of all ages. Aesthetic needs.Among them, there are both the classic “The Sound of Music” which has been popular for 60 years, and the highly anticipated new work “Sanxingdui” of the year. In addition, the Greater Bay Area original musical “Lion Boys” adapted from the hit animated film of the same name and based on the Guangdong lion dance will also be released in January 2024.”Sanxingdui”Compose the legendary music of ancient Shu KingdomTime: October 27-29, 2023The musical “Sanxingdui” has started a national tour in August this year and will be staged in Guangzhou at the end of October. The story of the play unfolds in two time and spaces, the ancient Shu Kingdom and modern society, telling the story of love, faith and inheritance.The play specially invites Tom Sutherland, who won the 2011 London West End Best Director Award, the WhatsOnStage and Off-West End Best Production Awards, and directed the Tony Award-winning musical “Titanic” as the director. The stage design is by Morgan Lazi, a famous London designer. He won the 2018 British Drama Award for Best Design and 4 Olivier Awards. He has participated in the stage design of many famous plays such as “Sisters Are Crazy” and “Sunday Love”. . Through creative design and utilization of space, Morgan Lazi not only interprets the archaeological site of the ancient Shu Kingdom, but also vividly displays the brilliance and splendor of the ancient Shu Kingdom three thousand years ago. Yang Donglin, who has designed costumes for “Only Green”, “The Eternal Wave” and “The Son-in-law”, is responsible for the costume design of the musical “Sanxingdui”.”The Past Five Years”An alternative and novel two-person musicalTime: November 10-12, 2023In 2002, “The Last Five Years” caused a sensation when it first landed on Off-Broadway in New York. It won unanimous praise from theater critics and won the 2002 New York Drama Critics Award (Drama Desk Awards) for Best Songwriting. Named one of the top ten drama performances of the year. For more than a decade, The Last Five Years has been one of the most rehearsed musicals in North America and around the world. This critically acclaimed classic two-person musical will officially land in China this year and begin an international tour. Three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown re-arranged the music for the new version, with the melody traveling back and forth across time.”The Past Five Years” tells a New York love story in an alternative and novel way. The heroine Cathy Hiatt is an actor, but has been depressed, and the hero Jamie Wellerstein is a writer whose career is on the rise. The two protagonists take turns singing inner monologues. The girl starts from the end of everything and goes back to the beginning one by one. The boy talks in the order of emotional development to the end, and the two people’s songs keep alternating. The two actors played the piano on the revolving stage to accompany themselves throughout the whole process, and there was also a four-piece band on site. The rich musicality and high-level singing performance also added a new dimension to the story.”Les Misérables” French original musical version concert37 legendary golden songs are vividly presentedTime: November 24-26, 2023The first musical based on the novel “Les Misérables” was born in France. It was created by famous songwriters such as Claude Michel Schoenberg and Alain Boboli. It was put on the stage of the Palais des Sports in Paris in 1980. . Today, the musical “Les Misérables” has become one of the most successful musicals in the world, with more than 70 million viewers and tours in 44 countries around the world.The concert of the original French musical version of “Les Misérables” is produced according to the specifications of the entire play, and the presentation of the stage, lighting, and performance are all pursued to the extreme. In order to restore the authenticity of French 19th-century costumes, the crew spent a lot of money to hire a team of professional costume designers and spent 12 months customizing more than 200 sets of costumes for the actors. This concert will present the 37 legendary golden songs of the play to the audience’s ears.”Anna Karenina”Rewriting Russian musical box office historyTime: December 7-9, 2023The Russian musical “Anna Karenina” was created and staged by Russia’s Moscow Operetta with a history of more than 90 years. Yuri King, known as “one of the four great bards in Russia”, condensed the originally magnificent literary masterpiece into a two-hour stage script, paired with high-level music, stage design, and stage design. As soon as the play was launched in 2016 It rewrote the box office history of Russian musicals.The play introduces a more opera-oriented singing and performance method into the framework of musicals, which fully reflects the high inclusiveness of musicals as a stage performance form in terms of content expression and form selection. In terms of stage design, industrial-style train skeletons, gorgeous and complicated dance scenes and traditional Russian costumes appear in turn. The open rural scenes and richly colored lights complement each other, creating a steampunk style that breaks the limitations of time and space to a certain extent. A dream-making place belonging to the theater.”sound of Music”A classic that has been popular around the world for 60 yearsTime: January 17-22, 2024″The Sound of Music” is the work of Rodgers and Hammerstein, the “golden partner” of the musical. It is the musical enlightenment of countless people and is also one of the most popular Broadway musicals. “The Sound of Music” premiered in 1959. It won five Tony Awards that year and sold more than 3 million records. “The Sound of Music”, which has been popular around the world for 60 years, is still performed all over the world and can be called “one of the most popular musicals in the world.”In 1965, “The Sound of Music” was adapted into a movie and put on the screen, and won 5 Oscars including Best Picture at the 38th Academy Awards. Episodes in the dramas such as “Doremi”, “Edelweiss” and “The Lonely Shepherd” have become the most cherished and memorable classics in the audience’s memory.”Lion Boy”A musical adapted from a super popular Chinese comicTime: January 2024 (specific date to be determined)The musical “Lion” is derived from the phenomenal Chinese comic film “Lion” of the same name. It is directed by Bauhinia Cultural Group, the Propaganda Department of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, the Guangdong Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and the Propaganda Department of the Guangzhou Municipal Party Committee, and is directed by Guangzhou Grand Theater Management Co., Ltd. Co-produced by the company, Guangdong Song and Dance Theater Co., Ltd., and Guangzhou Song and Dance Theater Co., Ltd.The play focuses on the Lingnan lion dance culture and customs, and conveys the spiritual power of high-spiritedness and self-improvement by showing the mental journey of young people growing up and the inspirational road of overturning against the wind.The musical “The Lion” has assembled the first-line creative team of Chinese musicals: director Ho Nian has created many acclaimed and popular stage works; the “dream combination” of the Hong Kong musical industry, Gao Shizhang and Shun Weizhong, have joined forces again to serve as composers respectively. And lyrics: Zhang Feifan, who has won many stage playwriting awards, wrote the adaptation; national first-class stage designer Sang Qi is responsible for the stage design; national first-class stage and lighting designer Ren Dongsheng is responsible for the lighting design.The Mandarin version of the play will premiere in January 2024, and the Cantonese version will be invited to participate in the 2024 Hong Kong Arts Festival.
Exciting Musical Lineup to Hit the Guangzhou Grand Theater

Guangzhou, China – As the peak performance season approaches, the Guangzhou Grand Theater will be welcoming a whirlwind of musicals to satisfy the diverse aesthetic needs of audiences of all ages. Six musicals and musical version concerts with different themes and styles will take turns gracing the stage, promising an unparalleled entertainment experience.

Among the lineup, there is the timeless classic “The Sound of Music,” which has garnered popularity for over 60 years. Audiences can also anticipate the highly anticipated new work, “Sanxingdui,” as well as the Greater Bay Area original musical “Lion Boys,” offering a unique adaptation of a beloved animated film.

“Sanxingdui” will feature the legendary music of the ancient Shu Kingdom. The musical, which commenced a national tour in August, will be staged in Guangzhou from October 27th to 29th, 2023. Directed by Tom Sutherland, winner of the 2011 London West End Best Director Award, and featuring stage design by renowned London designer Morgan Lazi, the play intertwines the ancient Shu Kingdom and modern society to tell a captivating story of love, faith, and inheritance. Costume design will be helmed by Yang Donglin, known for his work in “Only Green” and “The Son-in-law.”

“The Past Five Years,” an alternative and novel two-person musical, will captivate audiences from November 10th to 12th, 2023. This critically acclaimed classic tells a New York love story in a unique format, with the two protagonists taking turns singing inner monologues as they navigate their relationship. The musical, which made waves Off-Broadway in 2002, has since become one of the most rehearsed musicals worldwide. Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown has re-arranged the music for this new version, injecting fresh energy into the much-loved production.

For fans of the French original musical version of “Les Misérables,” a concert featuring 37 legendary golden songs will be presented from November 24th to 26th, 2023. True to the grandeur of the original play, this concert will showcase meticulous stage design, lighting, and performance. With more than 70 million viewers and tours in 44 countries worldwide, “Les Misérables” has solidified its status as one of the most successful musicals to date.

On December 7th to 9th, 2023, catch the Russian musical “Anna Karenina,” which rewrote the box office history of Russian musicals since its debut in 2016. Produced by Russia’s Moscow Operetta, the production condenses the magnificent literary masterpiece into a two-hour stage script accompanied by high-level music and stage design. The play fuses opera-oriented singing and performance with the framework of a musical, creating a one-of-a-kind experience that breaks the limitations of time and space.

Finally, starting from January 17th to 22nd, 2024, the classic “The Sound of Music” will bring its enchanting tale to the Guangzhou Grand Theater. Created by the renowned musical duo Rodgers and Hammerstein, this beloved production has been performed worldwide for six decades. The heartwarming story, accompanied by timeless songs such as “Doremi” and “Edelweiss,” continues to captivate audiences of all ages.

In addition to these captivating productions, a musical adaptation of the popular Chinese comic “Lion Boy” will premiere in January 2024. Directed by Bauhinia Cultural Group and co-produced by Guangzhou Grand Theater Management Co., Ltd., Guangdong Song and Dance Theater Co., Ltd., and Guangzhou Song and Dance Theater Co., Ltd., this musical celebrates Lingnan lion dance culture and customs. With a talented creative team featuring director Ho Nian and composers Gao Shizhang and Shun Weizhong, “Lion Boy” promises to be a visually stunning and emotionally uplifting experience.

Don’t miss out on the chance to immerse yourself in the magic of musical theater. Get ready to be swept off your feet by these extraordinary productions at the Guangzhou Grand Theater. Mark your calendars and secure your tickets for an unforgettable experience.

Editor: Wu Jiahong

