Exciting Musical Lineup to Hit the Guangzhou Grand Theater
Guangzhou, China – As the peak performance season approaches, the Guangzhou Grand Theater will be welcoming a whirlwind of musicals to satisfy the diverse aesthetic needs of audiences of all ages. Six musicals and musical version concerts with different themes and styles will take turns gracing the stage, promising an unparalleled entertainment experience.
Among the lineup, there is the timeless classic “The Sound of Music,” which has garnered popularity for over 60 years. Audiences can also anticipate the highly anticipated new work, “Sanxingdui,” as well as the Greater Bay Area original musical “Lion Boys,” offering a unique adaptation of a beloved animated film.
“Sanxingdui” will feature the legendary music of the ancient Shu Kingdom. The musical, which commenced a national tour in August, will be staged in Guangzhou from October 27th to 29th, 2023. Directed by Tom Sutherland, winner of the 2011 London West End Best Director Award, and featuring stage design by renowned London designer Morgan Lazi, the play intertwines the ancient Shu Kingdom and modern society to tell a captivating story of love, faith, and inheritance. Costume design will be helmed by Yang Donglin, known for his work in “Only Green” and “The Son-in-law.”
“The Past Five Years,” an alternative and novel two-person musical, will captivate audiences from November 10th to 12th, 2023. This critically acclaimed classic tells a New York love story in a unique format, with the two protagonists taking turns singing inner monologues as they navigate their relationship. The musical, which made waves Off-Broadway in 2002, has since become one of the most rehearsed musicals worldwide. Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown has re-arranged the music for this new version, injecting fresh energy into the much-loved production.
For fans of the French original musical version of “Les Misérables,” a concert featuring 37 legendary golden songs will be presented from November 24th to 26th, 2023. True to the grandeur of the original play, this concert will showcase meticulous stage design, lighting, and performance. With more than 70 million viewers and tours in 44 countries worldwide, “Les Misérables” has solidified its status as one of the most successful musicals to date.
On December 7th to 9th, 2023, catch the Russian musical “Anna Karenina,” which rewrote the box office history of Russian musicals since its debut in 2016. Produced by Russia’s Moscow Operetta, the production condenses the magnificent literary masterpiece into a two-hour stage script accompanied by high-level music and stage design. The play fuses opera-oriented singing and performance with the framework of a musical, creating a one-of-a-kind experience that breaks the limitations of time and space.
Finally, starting from January 17th to 22nd, 2024, the classic “The Sound of Music” will bring its enchanting tale to the Guangzhou Grand Theater. Created by the renowned musical duo Rodgers and Hammerstein, this beloved production has been performed worldwide for six decades. The heartwarming story, accompanied by timeless songs such as “Doremi” and “Edelweiss,” continues to captivate audiences of all ages.
In addition to these captivating productions, a musical adaptation of the popular Chinese comic “Lion Boy” will premiere in January 2024. Directed by Bauhinia Cultural Group and co-produced by Guangzhou Grand Theater Management Co., Ltd., Guangdong Song and Dance Theater Co., Ltd., and Guangzhou Song and Dance Theater Co., Ltd., this musical celebrates Lingnan lion dance culture and customs. With a talented creative team featuring director Ho Nian and composers Gao Shizhang and Shun Weizhong, “Lion Boy” promises to be a visually stunning and emotionally uplifting experience.
Don’t miss out on the chance to immerse yourself in the magic of musical theater. Get ready to be swept off your feet by these extraordinary productions at the Guangzhou Grand Theater. Mark your calendars and secure your tickets for an unforgettable experience.
