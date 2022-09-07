American writer Peter Straub, celebrated, influential and successful author of horror, dark fantasy and psychological thrillers, also known for two bestsellers co-written with Stephen King, died at the age of 79 on 4 September after a long disease. It was her daughter Emma Straub, also a best-selling fiction author, shared the news of her disappearance on Instagram today. Through Twitter came the condolences of Stephen King, the master of American horror: “It’s a sad day because my good friend and colleague and extraordinarily talented collaborator, Peter Straub, has died. Working with him was one of the great joys of my creative life “. Straub wrote his first novel on the supernatural, Julia, in 1976 (the Italian edition appeared from the Editoriale Corno in 1979). In the following years he published Blood pact (1976; Armenia Editore, 1991). Ghost Story (1979; translated into Italian by Mondadori in 1982 with the title The haunted house) gave him great international fame and was hailed by Stephen King as one of the best horror novels.

The novel with the title Ghost stories became a 1981 film directed by director John Irvin. And just in collaboration with Stephen King, Straub published The talisman (1984; Sperling & Kupfer, 1986) e The house of darkness (2001, Sperling & Kupfer, 2002). After The evil dragon (1983 Sperling & Kupfer, 1983), released in 1988 Size (Sperling & Kupfer, 1991), followed by the two novels Mystery (1990; Sperling & Kupfer, 1991; Fanucci, 2022) e The Throatwhich together form the so-called Trilogy of the Blue Rose. In 1999 he publishes Mr. X (Fanucci, 2021) on the doppelgänger theme. Peter Straub was awarded the British Fantasy Award, ten Bram Stoker Awards, three International Horror Guild Awards and four World Fantasy Awards, and the honorary title of Grand Master at the World Horror Convention in 1997.