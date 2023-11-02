WRITTEN BY WOLVES – Neuer Track „Burn“ online

New Zealanders WRITTEN BY WOLVES release new track “Burn” along with an apocalyptic music video.

New Zealand’s WRITTEN BY WOLVES, who kick off their first ever UK/EU tour today (all dates below), have released new song ‘Burn’ and an apocalyptic music video.

„Burn is a tongue in cheek look at the state of the world, kind of one of those if you don’t laugh you’ll cry type moments. No matter where you turn you right now you find the world in complete disarray and it doesn’t take too cynical of a mind to think that humanity is doomed… This song plays with the idea that perhaps we have let it go too far, we are beyond the tipping point and the only thing left to do is to sit back and watch it burn…“

The release of the new track marks the start of the band’s long-awaited first shows in the UK and Europe.

“After years of covid setbacks and countless cancelled tour plans we are ecstatic at the prospect of finally playing to audiences across Europe and the UK and promise to elevate our live show even further as a thank you for years of patient, unwavering support from our fans”, promises Murphy.

WRITTEN BY WOLVES entered the world stage in 2019 with their debut album “Secrets”. Then in 2021, they teamed up with some of rock’s biggest names, like POD’s Sonny Sandoval and Sleeping With Sirens’ Kellin Quinn, to release The Collab Project, an EP and mental health initiative dedicated to their fans , to give friends and followers a platform to talk about their mental health and remind them that no matter what they’re going through, they don’t have to be alone.

SEE WRITTEN BY WOLVES LIVE:

02/11 – Legend Club, Milan (Italy) 03/11 – Nightlife, Frankfurt (Germany) 05/11 – Chelsea, Vienna (Austria) 07/11 – Cassiopeia, Berlin (Germany) 08/11 – VooDoo Club, Warsaw ( Poland) 09/11 – Klub Gwarek, Krakow (Poland) 11/11 – Stengade, Copenhagen (Denmark) 12/11 – Pauli Station, Hamburg (Germany) 13/11 – De Helling, Utrecht (Netherlands) 14/11 – Helios 37, Cologne (Germany) 16/11 – O2 Academy Islington, London (UK) 17/11 – Satans Hollow, Manchester (UK)

WRITTEN BY WOLVES ARE:

Michael Murphy (Vocals)

Davie Wong (Guitar)

Karl Woodmans (Drums)

Oli Lyons (Percussion)

You can find all information about the band in the current bio:

Written By Wolves are fresh, progressive, cinematic and one of the most exciting new rock bands to come out of New Zealand in recent years.

Known for their energetic live show, the band has already shared the stage with international heavyweights such as Machine Gun Kelly, Limp Bizkit, Pendulum, Sublime With Rome, Suicidal Tendencies, Hed PE, Falling In Reverse, Escape The Fate, We The Kings, Four Year Strong, Stevie Stone and Kehlani and recently completed three national tours with two of New Zealand’s biggest rock bands – Devilskin and Blindspott.

They are one of New Zealand’s most streamed rock bands, with over 320,000 monthly listeners, 52,000 followers and over 66 million streams on Spotify, as well as over 121,000 subscribers and 77 million views on YouTube. The previous singles “Not Afraid To Die”, “Genius” and “Timebombs & Hurricanes” were awarded “Highly Commended” at the prestigious International Song Writing Competition. Recent releases GIVE ‘EM HELL and MISERY both stormed the SMR charts for mainstream and active rock radio in the US.

Band-Links:

