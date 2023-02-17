Home Entertainment Wu Gang responds to the plastic surgery storm: Kidney stone recurrence and facial edema filmed with illness–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
Wu Gang responds to the plastic surgery storm: Kidney stone recurrence and facial edema filmed with illness

Wu Gang responds to the plastic surgery storm: Kidney stone recurrence and facial edema filmed with illness–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

The veteran actor Wu Gang left a deep impression on the audience as Xu Zhong played in the TV series “Hurricane”. However,Some netizens found that Wu Gang’s facial image in the play was different from his previous works, and questioned that he had plastic surgery on his face.

Today (February 16), Mr. Wu Gang responded to the plastic surgery storm in an interview,He said that the fact is that his kidney stones recurred during filming, and the water accumulation was serious.He also postponed the operation for filming, and his face appeared edema when he was filming while sick.

In this regard, many netizens said that Teacher Wu Gang is a good and dedicated actor, and the teacher’s attitude of laughing at right and wrong is worth learning.

According to Baidu Encyclopedia,The formation of kidney stones is caused by certain factors that increase the concentration or decrease the solubility of crystal substances in the urine,In a supersaturated state, crystals are precipitated and locally grown and accumulated, eventually forming stones.

There are many factors that affect the formation of stones, age, gender, race, heredity, environmental factors, eating habits and occupation are related to the formation of stones. Metabolic abnormalities of the body (such as hyperparathyroidism, hypercortisolism, hyperglycemia), long-term bed rest, nutritional deficiencies (vitamin B6 deficiency, magnesium deficiency diet), urinary tract obstruction, infection, foreign bodies, and drug use are stones Common causes of formation.

It is known that there are 32 components in urinary stones, the most common component being calcium oxalate, and other components such as ammonium magnesium phosphate, uric acid, calcium phosphate, and cystine (an amino acid). Kidney stones are rarely composed of only one crystal, and most of them have two or more, with one as the main body.

