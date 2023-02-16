Home Entertainment Wu Gang talks about his son’s role as Gao Xiaochen: Now that he has chosen, let him go by himself.
Entertainment

Wu Gang talks about his son’s role as Gao Xiaochen: Now that he has chosen, let him go by himself.

by admin
Wu Gang talks about his son’s role as Gao Xiaochen: Now that he has chosen, let him go by himself.

Recently, actor Wu Gang recently talked about his son Yue Yang’s role in Gao Xiaochen in “Hurricane” for the first time in an interview.

After “Hurricane” hit the air, Yue Yang’s performance sparked discussions. Wu Gang said that he had read a lot of feedback from the audience, and his son had to bear these.

Wu Gang also said: “Since he has chosen this path, let him go on his own.”

He revealed that because of the motorcycle racing scene in the play, his son Yue Yang specially went to take the motorcycle driving license test.

And at the shooting scene, Wu Gang did not go to see his son acting.

But netizens didn’t seem to buy it, saying that his son Yueyang’s acting skills still need to be improved.

It is reported that when the TV series “Hurricane” was on the air, Gao Xiaochen’s acting skills were complained about. Gao Xiaochen’s role was also called “the biggest failure in “Hurricane” because of his acting skills.

Gao Xiaochen’s actor Yue Yang, the son of Wu Gang also responded to netizens, saying that he would continue to work hard and apologized for the poor acting in Hurricane.

Original title: Wu Gang first talked about bringing “zi” into the group: let him take care of everything

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling

See also  Star interpretation, BY FAR FRAN handbag

You may also like

The Japanese drama “Favorite” will be remade into...

Treat performing arts as knowledge and always be...

Abusing milk injections and found to be smoking...

The Shanghai Opera Movie “Daughter of Dunhuang” is...

Kevin Feige Confirms Tom Holland Will Return For...

Malo celebrates 50 years of cashmere: «Craftsmanship is...

KEY Officially Revamped 2nd Album Ranked Top 20...

Cosmoprof warms up the engines and grows

The advertising company came after, and the 9...

Marvel’s masterpiece “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Fever”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy