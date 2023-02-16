Recently, actor Wu Gang recently talked about his son Yue Yang’s role in Gao Xiaochen in “Hurricane” for the first time in an interview.

After “Hurricane” hit the air, Yue Yang’s performance sparked discussions. Wu Gang said that he had read a lot of feedback from the audience, and his son had to bear these.

Wu Gang also said: “Since he has chosen this path, let him go on his own.”

He revealed that because of the motorcycle racing scene in the play, his son Yue Yang specially went to take the motorcycle driving license test.

And at the shooting scene, Wu Gang did not go to see his son acting.

But netizens didn’t seem to buy it, saying that his son Yueyang’s acting skills still need to be improved.

It is reported that when the TV series “Hurricane” was on the air, Gao Xiaochen’s acting skills were complained about. Gao Xiaochen’s role was also called “the biggest failure in “Hurricane” because of his acting skills.

Gao Xiaochen’s actor Yue Yang, the son of Wu Gang also responded to netizens, saying that he would continue to work hard and apologized for the poor acting in Hurricane.

