Actor Wu Gang was recently interviewed and talked about the recent hit drama “Hurricane”.

He said frankly that if he changed the role, Wu Gang said that he wanted to play Gao Qiqiang, “This character is so well written, he has a span.” He also revealed that he told Zhang Songwen that it was great that he got the role of Gao Qiqiang.

Talking about the scene of persuading Yang Jian to surrender, Wu Gang said that it was not fabricated. Every time a public security bureau in Guangdong held an event, they would call the sacrificed martyrs to “come”, saying that he might not have interpreted the whole process well, and he would continue to work hard in future performances. .

In response to rumors on the Internet that his swollen face was due to plastic surgery, Wu Gang admitted that he took it for fun. During the filming of “Hurricane”, he was sick, with kidney stones, water accumulation, and hematuria from time to time. In order to reduce swelling, he would get up two hours earlier every day Activities, drinking coffee, he bluntly said that he doesn’t like to talk about this matter, “The audience is here to watch the show, he is not here to listen to your complaints, and some of them are much more dangerous than our profession. This is what actors should do. I I’ll be fine as long as I’m doing myself.”

Talking about his son playing the role of Gao Xiaochen in “Hurricane”, he revealed that his son specially signed up for a motorcycle class for the plot. He did not go to the scene to watch his performance, but he read a lot of feedback from the audience, “In fact, everything is up to him To bear it, since he has chosen this path, let him walk on his own.”

