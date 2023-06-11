Wu Jing and Alyssa Chia held hands and chatted about what’s going on? – Yichun News Net – Northeast Net

On June 11, 2023, Beijing time, it was reported that Wu Jing and Jia Jingwen held hands and chatted generously at the event site. The scene where old friends met made people feel the passage of time.

Wu Jing and Alyssa Chia once starred in the TV series “Xiao Li Fei Dao”, playing A Fei and Xiao Hong in the play. Now that they meet again, it reminds people of that classic. A Fei has changed from a creamy boy to a tough guy full of hormones, and Xiao Hong is still a beauty.

The friendship between the two has stood the test of time, and even though they haven’t seen each other for many years, they are still very close on set. Many netizens said: “The two of them are still so good-looking, they have a sense of CP!”, “Seeing this photo reminds me of my youthful memories.”

Wu Jing and Jia Jingwen each have outstanding performances in the entertainment industry and are one of the most representative actors in the Chinese film and television industry. When they got together, everyone felt the elegance and beauty accumulated over the years, and it became a beautiful landscape in people’s hearts.

It is reported that Wu Jing and Jia Jingwen also revealed some interesting stories about filming “Little Li Flying Knife”, and expressed that they miss that time very much. Netizens also left messages one after another: “The two of them are the fairy cps in my mind!”, “I don’t know if they will cooperate to make a TV series again this time, looking forward to ing!”

The hot chat between Wu Jing and Jia Jingwen made people feel the profound friendship, and it also reminded people of the classic TV series they watched when they were young. Their reunion also proves who said there can’t be true friendship between stars?

[WuJingandAlyssaChiaheldhandsandtalkedhotlywhat’sgoingon?】