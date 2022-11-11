Wu Jing and Andy Lau starring in “The Wandering Earth 2”, the main creators make their first collective appearance: released on the first day of the new year

On February 5, 2019, “The Wandering Earth”, known as the light of domestic sci-fi movies, was officially released, showing the new capabilities of domestic sci-fi movies.

Earlier, it was officially announced that“The Wandering Earth 2” is scheduled to be released on the first day of the new year in 2023. It will continue to be directed by Guo Fan, supervised by Liu Cixin, and starring Wu Jing and Andy Lau.

At 2 pm today, “The Wandering Earth 2” held a “Little White Dot” press conference during the Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival.Director Guo Fan, together with the leading actors Wu Jing, Li Xuejian, Ning Li, Wang Zhi, Zhu Yan Manzi, and the special performance Andy Lau made their first collective appearance.

According to previous official disclosures, the plot of “The Wandering Earth 2” revolves around the character played by Li Xuejian, explaining that the story took place in the background of the era when a plan was proposed to build 10,000 planetary engines, and the background of the era was introduced as the prequel of “The Wandering Earth”.

Liu Cixin said that this time the crew prepared a worldview overview of over 100,000 words, which is more than the original “Wandering Earth”, which involved a lot of thinking about the future world.

In order to ensure the rationality of science fiction concepts, an advisory group composed of experts from multiple disciplines within the Chinese Academy of Sciences was established this time.

In the previously released trailer, the “Mountain Project” has been mentioned many times. The result of this plan is the 10,000 planetary engines we saw in the front. The second part may show us the construction process of the entire grand plan. .

