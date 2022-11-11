Home Entertainment Wu Jing and Andy Lau starred in “The Wandering Earth 2” and the main creators made their first collective appearance: released on the first day of the new year–Fast Technology–Technology changes the future
Entertainment

Wu Jing and Andy Lau starred in “The Wandering Earth 2” and the main creators made their first collective appearance: released on the first day of the new year–Fast Technology–Technology changes the future

by admin
Wu Jing and Andy Lau starred in “The Wandering Earth 2” and the main creators made their first collective appearance: released on the first day of the new year–Fast Technology–Technology changes the future

Wu Jing and Andy Lau starring in “The Wandering Earth 2”, the main creators make their first collective appearance: released on the first day of the new year

On February 5, 2019, “The Wandering Earth”, known as the light of domestic sci-fi movies, was officially released, showing the new capabilities of domestic sci-fi movies.

Earlier, it was officially announced that“The Wandering Earth 2” is scheduled to be released on the first day of the new year in 2023. It will continue to be directed by Guo Fan, supervised by Liu Cixin, and starring Wu Jing and Andy Lau.

At 2 pm today, “The Wandering Earth 2” held a “Little White Dot” press conference during the Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival.Director Guo Fan, together with the leading actors Wu Jing, Li Xuejian, Ning Li, Wang Zhi, Zhu Yan Manzi, and the special performance Andy Lau made their first collective appearance.

Wu Jing and Andy Lau starring in

According to previous official disclosures, the plot of “The Wandering Earth 2” revolves around the character played by Li Xuejian, explaining that the story took place in the background of the era when a plan was proposed to build 10,000 planetary engines, and the background of the era was introduced as the prequel of “The Wandering Earth”.

Liu Cixin said that this time the crew prepared a worldview overview of over 100,000 words, which is more than the original “Wandering Earth”, which involved a lot of thinking about the future world.

Wu Jing and Andy Lau starring in

Wu Jing and Andy Lau starring in

In order to ensure the rationality of science fiction concepts, an advisory group composed of experts from multiple disciplines within the Chinese Academy of Sciences was established this time.

See also  High-speed, a Tesla emergency lane change to avoid rear-end rear-end engineering vehicle netizens: Almost like a hot search

In the previously released trailer, the “Mountain Project” has been mentioned many times. The result of this plan is the 10,000 planetary engines we saw in the front. The second part may show us the construction process of the entire grand plan. .

Wu Jing and Andy Lau starring in

Recommended Double 11 Red Packet Activities:

Jingdong red envelopes (three times a day, up to 11,111 yuan): Get >> | Open the Jingdong APP and search for “Leading Red Packets 985”

Tmall Red Packet (once a day, up to 22,888 yuan): Claim >> | Open Tmall APP and search for “Tianjiang Red Packet 5656”

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Jian Jia

You may also like

Sangiuliano: “I will study the dossier on the...

2022 5th Blancpain Utopia Literary Award Announced, Young...

Balenciaga Introduces a $1,150 “Leather-free” Iteration of the...

UGG® FEEL HOUSE theme space debuted at Kuanzhai...

Giglio.com, sales up 41% in the nine months....

First Look at 99% IS- x GR8 Custom...

The solitary brave man who looks up to...

War and peace: Capa’s photos so as not...

The North Face x Hender Scheme’s fourth wave...

NMIXX to release new digital single “Funky Glitter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy