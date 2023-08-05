Wu Jing Named Image Ambassador for the 18th China Changchun Film Festival

Wu Jing Named Image Ambassador of the 18th China Changchun Film Festival

By Peng Bingliu and Wang Lulu

The highly anticipated 18th China Changchun Film Festival has announced its official image ambassador. On August 4, the festival’s organizing committee revealed that renowned Chinese actor, director, and screenwriter Wu Jing will take on the honorable role for this year’s event.

Wu Jing, born on April 3, 1974, boasts an impressive resume in the film industry. He also serves as the vice chairman of the China Film Association and is a standing member of the 14th Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

The multi-talented Wu Jing has not only directed and starred in hit films such as “Wolf Warrior” and its sequel “Wolf Warrior 2,” but he has also invested in, produced, and acted in other blockbuster hits like “The Wandering Earth” and its upcoming sequel “The Wandering Earth 2.” Wu Jing has also contributed to gift films with titles including “The Climber,” “My Motherland and Me,” “My Hometown and Me,” “My Fathers and Me,” as well as several party and state-themed films like “King Kong River,” “Changjin Lake,” and “Shuimen Bridge of Changjin Lake,” which focus on resisting US aggression and aiding Korea.

In addition to his filmmaking achievements, Wu Jing has dedicated himself to promoting Chinese culture and expanding the market for Chinese film genres. His passion for public welfare is also widely recognized. These efforts have earned him numerous accolades including the “Five One Project” Award for Spiritual Civilization Construction, the Hundred Flowers Award for Popular Films, the Huabiao Award for Chinese Films, and the Huading Award. In 2020, he was honored as a famous cultural master and recognized as one of the “four batches” talents. Furthermore, in 2022, he was awarded the fifth national youth literary and art worker with virtue and art.

As the image ambassador of the 18th China Changchun Film Festival, Wu Jing is expected to bring prestige and excitement to this year’s event. His extensive experience in the industry and dedication to promoting Chinese cinema make him an impeccable choice for the role. The festival is set to showcase some of the best and latest works in Chinese cinema, providing a platform to appreciate the nation’s vibrant film industry. The presence of Wu Jing will undoubtedly enhance the festival’s influence and create a memorable experience for filmmakers and movie enthusiasts alike.

The 18th China Changchun Film Festival, scheduled to kick off soon, promises to be an exhilarating celebration of Chinese films, and the inclusion of Wu Jing as the image ambassador only adds to the anticipation and grandeur of the event.

