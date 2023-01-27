(Original title: Wu Jing responded to “The total personal box office reached 30 billion”: I am very guilty and try not to publicize this matter)

During the Spring Festival, many movies hit theaters. With the help of “The Wandering Earth 2”, Wu Jing became the number one box office box office in domestic film history. According to the Beacon Professional Edition, as of 17:41 on the 24th, Wu Jing’s personal total box office reached 30 billion yuan, becoming the first actor in Chinese film history with a box office of 30 billion yuan.

Subsequently, related topics attracted attention, and the topic of Wu Jing’s starring movie exceeded 30 billion and rushed to Weibo hot searches.

As the first domestic actor whose total box office exceeded 30 billion, Wu Jing admitted on January 26 that this result will bring pressure. Wu Jing expressed the hope that everyone would try not to publicize the 30 billion in the road show, and related topics rushed to the hot spot again Search.

On January 26, the official Weibo of the movie “The Wandering Earth 2” announced the opening of the “We, here we come” themed roadshow, with the first stop being Hefei, Anhui. As the son-in-law of Hefei, Wu Jing affectionately referred to the local audience as “family members” during the road show, and responded to the fact that the total box office of the movies he starred in exceeded 30 billion.

Wu Jing said that he hopes that everyone will try not to promote the 30 billion thing anymore, “I will feel very guilty, as if I alone represent so many (staff) in front of and behind the scenes, I implore you to try not to promote 30 billion (box office) this matter”.

“Movies are not made by one person, they are produced by thousands of behind-the-scenes workers. I am fortunate to be one of the performers, and it is already a very happy thing.” Wu Jing said during the road show.

As of 16:00 on January 27, the total box office of the 2023 Spring Festival (January 21-January 27) exceeded 6.5 billion. “Manjianghong”, “The Wandering Earth 2” and “Bear Infested: Be with me “Bear Core”” ranked the top three at the Spring Festival box office.

The latest data shows that “The Wandering Earth 2” was released for 6 days, and the total box office exceeded 2.1 billion. Maoyan Professional Edition predicts that the final box office of “The Wandering Earth 2” will be between 2.6 billion and 4.1 billion yuan.