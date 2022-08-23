Recently, some netizens discovered that Zhao Lusi and Wu Lei’s CP fans came to the man’s crew to hold a light sign on the set of “Just Love”, which caused heated discussions.

Wu Lei’s fans posted a message scolding the behavior of CP fans, saying that this kind of sugar-eating behavior regardless of the occasion had seriously affected the situation on the set. According to the description, not only Wu Lei’s car was blocked at that time, but CP fans also spoke and insulted others on the scene. actor.

Afterwards, Wu Lei and Zhao Lusi’s CP fans issued a clarification, saying that the fan did not have a traffic jam, and was separated by a certain distance when he held the light sign, which did not affect the work on the set, nor did he shout or abuse his co-stars.

Regarding this matter, Wu Lei fans, Zhao Lusi fans and CP fans of the two have their own opinions. Wu Lei fans blamed CP fans for holding double lights and knocking on CP regardless of the occasion, while Zhao Lusi fans were dissatisfied that the man’s fans involved Zhao Lusi himself during the dispute, and CP fans believed that they spent money chasing stars without breaking the law and discipline. There is nothing wrong with it, CP fans are also fans, why can’t they have equal rights to chase stars.

There are also netizens who think that mentioning the names of two people during a single event is already a problem. If it is just a CP, then the name of the two people in the play should be written on the light board, and the two people are not really there outside the play. Together, isn’t this discrediting the actor.

It is reported that Wu Lei and Zhao Lusi starring in the TV series “Bright Stars” is on the air. The two have gained a lot of attention because of their cooperation in this drama. The interaction between the drama and the outside has also caused heated discussions many times.

Original title: Wu Lei Zhao Lusi CP fans went to the man’s crew to hold a double lamp sign, which attracted heated discussions among netizens

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling