Beijing News News On the evening of August 17, Tencent TV series released a poster on its official Weibo, announcing that the TV series “Moon Rising to the Sea” starring Wu Lei and Zhao Lusi will open the finale screening ceremony at 19:00 on August 18: ” The moon rises to the sea, a thousand years at a glance. It is a blessing to meet Qing. On August 18th, the live broadcast will start the protagonist group of “Moon Rise to the Sea” to accompany and watch the finale together with all the moon chasers. “

The poster revealed that from 20:00 on August 17th, the live broadcast reservation for the finale of “Moon Rising to the Sea” will be opened.

The picture comes from the official Weibo

Edited by Xu Meilin

Proofreading Zhao Lin