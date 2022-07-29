Recently, in an interview, Wu Lei talked about the details of the performance in “The Splendid Star”, saying that he would clarify his performance ideas by reading the original novel. At the same time, he also mentioned the hair problem that young people are most concerned about, and advised everyone to stay up late and pay attention to health.

It is reported that Wu Lei played Ling Budo in the recently aired “Star Man is Splendid”. When asked if he had designed some details of the performance, Wu Lei said that he would help himself clear his mind by reading the original work, and at the same time In order to interpret the story more completely, many lines in the play were added on the spot after consultation with the director.

In addition, after the broadcast of the clip of “Wu Lei hugging Zhao Lusi with one hand” in the play, it aroused heated discussions among netizens. Previously, Wu Lei revealed that he had also strengthened his own exercise for the purpose of filming the play, and often went to the gym . In response to this topic, Wu Lei also responded: “I just have the normal strength of an adult man”, and said that Zhao Lusi is very light, and it is easy to hold her with one hand.

In the interview, he also mentioned that his hair can no longer stand, and there have been some problems in the process of communicating with his hair recently. He joked: “They don’t fit me well recently.” At the same time, he also advised everyone to stay up late and ask Pay attention to health, and believe that the most important thing is to weld the hair on the head.

It is reported that “Splendid Star” is a legendary costume drama directed by Fei Zhenxiang and starring Wu Lei and Zhao Lusi. It tells the story of the young general Ling Budo, who has a heavy background, and Cheng Shaoshang, a “left-behind girl” who has been fighting with his parents for a long time. The story of healing each other, growing together, sticking to the inner justice, and working together to resolve the crisis of the family and country in countless trials. At present, the second part of the drama “Moon Rising to the Sea” has been broadcast, and it has aroused the enthusiastic attention of netizens on the Internet.

