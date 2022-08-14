Source title: Wu Lei wears the wings of mandarin ducks on the battlefield “Xinghan Brilliant Moon Rising to the Sea” knows too much what the audience wants to see

The large-scale costume drama “The Splendid Xinghan: The Moon Rising to the Sea” is being broadcast on Tencent Video. This TV series is adapted from the novel “The Splendid Xinghan, Fortunately Even”, starring Wu Lei and Zhao Lusi. The whole drama is divided into two parts. , As the story draws to a close, the story gradually moves to a climax. In the latest updated story, Cheng Shaoshang’s family was framed for collaborating with the enemy and imprisoned for trial, and Ling Budo went to the battlefield to avoid this matter. This pair of newlyweds who are about to get married What to do, the ending is exciting. It is reported that the original novel did not contain the plot of the Cheng family being wronged and imprisoned. This clever adaptation in the play greatly enhanced the sense of substitution of the protagonist of the whole play. As a victorious general galloping on the battlefield, Shouchun is in trouble, so Ling Budo is bound to lead the army to the expedition, and the inseparability between Cheng Shaoshang and Cheng Shaoshang before his departure is precisely because of the character change of this character and the following plot. The turning point is ready. As Ling Budo said in the play, Cheng Shaoshang is his weakness. As long as it is about his lover, he cannot be relieved. Before the army set off for the expedition, Ling Budo wore the “chicken wings” and “soft mouse armor” that Shao Shang personally sewed. He didn’t blush in public, and even entrusted the private seal of Ling’s residence to Shao Shang, promising that the army would be on the battlefield. It will be their future home, high-spirited and affectionate, who can bring people infinite longing and a sense of security, only Ling Budo. See also Billboard's "Billboard" in China However, the director and screenwriter of this show are also well versed in the hearts of the audience, and there must be a knife after the big sugar. After Ling Buxuan left, the Cheng family was charged with collaborating with the enemy. Although Emperor Wen absolved the guilt of Shao Shang, he did not show mercy to the rest of the Cheng family. Shaoshang wanted to share weal and woe with his family, but was slapped by Cheng’s mother and hated her anger instead of fighting. Seeing Shaoshang kneeling in the rain to plead for the family, the audience was also stabbed in the heart. Visually, the next plot is that Cheng Shaoshang goes to Tongniu County to look for evidence to clear his parents’ grievances, and what will happen to Ling Wuxuan, who is fond of his wife after learning about this, is even more exciting. I believe that after this episode, Ling Budo will fulfill his promise to Shaoshang, and when the Huo family is cleared of his injustice, he will give Shaoshang a grand wedding. Let us witness the finale together.

However, the director and screenwriter of this show are also well versed in the hearts of the audience, and there must be a knife after the big sugar. After Ling Buxuan left, the Cheng family was charged with collaborating with the enemy. Although Emperor Wen absolved the guilt of Shao Shang, he did not show mercy to the rest of the Cheng family. Shaoshang wanted to share weal and woe with his family, but was slapped by Cheng’s mother and hated her anger instead of fighting. Seeing Shaoshang kneeling in the rain to plead for the family, the audience was also stabbed in the heart.

Visually, the next plot is that Cheng Shaoshang goes to Tongniu County to look for evidence to clear his parents’ grievances, and what will happen to Ling Wuxuan, who is fond of his wife after learning about this, is even more exciting. I believe that after this episode, Ling Budo will fulfill his promise to Shaoshang, and when the Huo family is cleared of his injustice, he will give Shaoshang a grand wedding. Let us witness the finale together.