The costume family group portrait drama “Xinghan Splendid Moon Rising to the Sea” is on the air recently. In general, this drama is a huge challenge for Wu Lei, whether it is from the role requirements or his own self-requirements. A lot of efforts and changes have been made, and the progress is obvious to all. With his own understanding and interpretation of the character, as well as clarifying the performance ideas by reading the original work, Wu Lei created Ling Budo, a character with a sense of hierarchy and texture.

Facing challenges and not afraid of difficulties, hone acting skills and enter the role

For Wu Lei, the role of Ling Budo is too different from his own life, and it is difficult to understand General Ling’s life all of a sudden with a sense of substitution. Therefore, whenever he encounters a bottleneck in studying the script, he will read the original work, discuss with the director and screenwriter about the details of ideas and changes, and strive to present the best screen effect. In order to make himself more suitable for the role, he will also unconsciously have a “lingering” state in daily life, serious, calm, and even with some indifference and difficult to approach temperament. I have also been complained by my friends as “so fierce”, indicating that there is really a process of “entering the play”. Ling Budoubt’s plot of slaying the enemy is very worthy of scrutiny. The facial muscles are beating, the blue veins are bulging, the emotional progression is handled quite smoothly, and the overall relaxation is moderate. Through these details, it is not difficult to see Wu Lei’s acting skills. Progress, comprehension and expressiveness are there for all to see.

New attempts to set up novel characters, both good and evil, attract attention

It is different from the sunshine boy and the heroic hero who has played before. Ling Budo’s role is more profound, and even a bit wily. In order to take revenge, he was careful and insightful everywhere, starting from small details and gradually advancing, step by step to find the culprit of the “Lone City” case. In the face of the enemy, he really had some “crazy” energy in him, and he used lynching, knife and knife to kill himself, his eyes were fierce and blue veins burst out, and the decisiveness of killing overflowed the screen. It is really difficult to simply use “justice” or “evil” to evaluate the character Ling Budoubt. He is too complicated, he thinks about many things, and there are his own reasons behind everything he does. Different positions have different evaluations of him. For Wu Lei, such a multi-faceted role is really a big challenge.

Acquaintances have come to cooperate on the set many times, and it is more fun

Because Wu Lei debuted as a child star, he has been in the entertainment industry for 16 years, and he has worked with countless seniors. There are also many acquaintances with him in this shooting. From Ma Xiaotiao’s teacher in “Naughty Bag”, Dr. Yan in “Langya Bang”, Huang Mao’s friend in “Crossing the Line of Fire”, to Le Yan in “Long Song Xing” recently, it can be said that these have worked together before. Familiar objects accompanied Wu Lei through different life stages and witnessed his growth.

In such a crew with many acquaintances, Wu Lei naturally mingled with everyone. Grilling skewers with the director and taking selfies with Heijiawei is really a harmonious atmosphere. He also met new friendships during the filming of this drama, and Bao Jianfeng, the actor of Ling Budo’s “Good Dad” Wendi, also took care of him outside the drama. The live broadcast of gifts, the new studio to send the support car to call, etc., the two can also be regarded as models of friendship and deep friendship.

With the next update of the plot, Ling Budo’s revenge line is about to open. I look forward to Wu Lei’s more exciting performances in the play!