Recently, Liu Shishi and Wu Qilong’s family were photographed together in Taipei. Liu Shishi was wrapped tightly that day, and her son held a birthday balloon “SS HAPPY BIRTHDAY” in his hand. There is no doubt that this is the family celebrating Shishi’s birthday together. Wu Qilong walked out of the hotel to ventilate after the meal, and even made the movement of picking his teeth. During the period, Wu Qilong also took care of the child the whole time, and the baby who fed his son was cleverly dodged, Wu Qilong had to make an expression of grievance, and relatives and friends were also amused by the interaction between them.

Regarding the marriage of Wu Qilong and Liu Shishi, there are often rumors of divorce. Many people have suffered from the long-term separation, which led to the discord between the two and the marriage. The reason why it is not made public is because there is a dispute of interest between them. Some broke the news from the media and even dug up some old photos, saying that the relationship between the two was intervened by the man’s agent, but they did not persist in the end, and reluctantly embarked on the road to divorce. March 10th was Liu Shishi’s birthday, but netizens discovered that Liu Shishi was not wearing a wedding ring when celebrating her birthday, and Wu Qilong’s social platform was online that day, but he did not send a message to his wife to celebrate her birthday, so they questioned the two People have a marriage change.

Now, on the occasion of Liu Shishi’s birthday, the whole family unites to refute the rumors! On March 15, Taiwan media released a set of photos and videos to clarify the divorce rumors between the two. In the picture, Liu Shishi and Wu Qilong are celebrating their birthday together with their 4-year-old son, trying to refute the rumors of marriage. It turned out that on the day of Liu Shishi’s birthday, after holding a simple birthday party in the mainland, she immediately flew back to Taiwan. In Taiwan, Nicky Wu also reserved a Japanese grocery store early, and waited patiently for the hostess to arrive in the store with his son. Not long after, Liu Shishi arrived at the scene by car, followed by the man’s relatives.

During the whole party, Liu Shishi stayed indoors to eat, and Wu Qilong was responsible for taking care of his 4-year-old son. Because the little boy was too naughty, Wu Qilong hardly ate much, and spent most of his time chasing his son outside to feed him. It wasn’t until the party was over that Liu Shishi got into the car and left under the cover of Nicky Wu. This shows that Liu Shishi and Wu Qilong are very affectionate, and the man is very considerate to his wife.

You must know that the two have been married for 8 years. They can be said to be old couples, but they still treat each other so tenderly, just like first love. This is not something everyone can do. In fact, wedding rings can’t prove anything for artists, because their work has many requirements, and they usually ask to take off all their accessories, so it is impossible to have wedding rings in their hands all year round.

Judging from the acting careers of the two, Nicky Wu has not been in a filming group for a long time. It seems that he is now a full-time house cook, and Liu Shishi has been out of business frequently recently. The new drama “One Thought Guanshan” will be launched soon.

Liu Shishi, as a “85 Flower” who was born in a costume drama in Tangren Film and Television, her acting skills have also been recognized by the public. Although there are not many works in recent years, she always has a place among first- and second-tier actresses. Whenever a new costume drama is broadcast, fans will edit her costume looks and martial arts videos for comparison, and her performance will never lose to newcomers.

Nicky Wu and his wife are 16 years apart. The two got to know each other because of “Scary Step By Step”, and even their son’s nickname was “Step by Step” related to this TV series, which shows how deep the two are in the drama. Many netizens are also worried that Liu Shishi will not be happy after marriage because Liu Shishi is more than ten years younger than Wu Qilong. And they are open from falling in love to getting married, and the love between husband and wife is obvious to all.

In recent years, they have turned to a low profile, and they don’t show affection as they just got married. Especially after having children, they share less family life. I don’t know if it is because of this, the rumors of their marriage change are getting more and more intense. Bless Nicky Wu and Liu Shishi, I hope that the relationship between the couple will last forever and grow old together, and I also hope that they can often show off their love and share their family life, so as not to be rumored about the marriage change again.

Original title: Wu Qilong took his son to Liu Shishi to celebrate his birthday and took care of him to break the divorce rumors

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling