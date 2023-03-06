Home Entertainment Wu Qingfeng once again responded not to listen to Sodagreen’s songs and did not want to be used again|Wu Qingfeng|Sodagreen|Yudingshi_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Sina Entertainment News On March 5, Wu Qingfeng posted on social platforms: “Although it is now possible to say ‘Hello everyone, we are Sodagreen’, everyone should try not to play Sodagreen’s past songs and videos, because the playback traffic of the old version is decreasing. Being used by those who are interested, if you want to listen to it, please play the reissue of “Yudingshi”, and appeal to everyone not to listen to Sodagreen’s song. Today (March 6), Qingfeng responded to the situation asking everyone not to listen to Sodagreen’s song: “Zeng’ Da Qi wanted to say don’t worry about it, it’s good to leave when he repays his kindness, and finally such a “Da Qi” ‘Raised a monster. Even if outsiders never know what’s going on, what can always be talked about, but if I can protect the group even a little bit, I am willing to be the character described as ‘mean’.”

