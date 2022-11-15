Source title: Wu Qingfeng Ono Lisa’s cross-dimensional cooperation new song “Brown Hair Girl” MV is online

On Tuesday, November 15th, Wu Qingfeng's solo album "Tuesday in Malame" once again ushered in a new MV release: "(…Brown-haired girl)" in collaboration with the legendary queen of Bossa Nova, Lisa Ono. In the song, Lisa Ono sang Chinese lyrics and filmed a MV with Wu Qingfeng. Wu Qingfeng's new album "Tuesday in Malame" has a total of 12 songs, each song has a corresponding MV, continuing the album's salon concept, the MV will also be premiered on Tuesday, making fans and listeners more immersed in this wonderful visual salon . Today's new song "(…Brown-haired girl)" MV is officially launched. The guest guest is the Japanese-Brazilian female jazz singer and Queen Bossa Nova Lisa Ono, who was awarded the Brazilian National Medal and set the highest Bossa Nova in Asia. Sales record holder. This time, in Qingfeng's new song "(…Brown-haired girl)", Lisa Ono also sang Chinese lyrics, which made her express very interesting. A few days ago, Wu Qingfeng and Lisa Ono accepted an exclusive interview with Japan's "Billboard" magazine. Lisa Ono praised Qingfeng as a rare creative genius and a miraculous existence, and she was full of praise for Qingfeng's entire album. , ""Malamey's Tuesday" is a classic work that will be listened to in 10 or 20 years." Being able to get the praise of international superstars made Qingfeng unbelievable, and he was so happy. In the MV, Lisa Ono plays the inspirational muse who silently guides and accompanies Qingfeng, leaving a shocking shadow in her life. The two shuttled through the streets of Japan. Qingfeng kept looking for Lisa Ono, the muse, in various places in daily life. The two took photos from the indoor retro cafe, the outdoor park and the train level crossing all the way. Lisa Ono was frequently recognized by the Japanese people, and the exclamations of passers-by were constantly heard along the way. She greeted them generously and even chatted with them. After the filming of the MV, Lisa Ono even invited Qingfeng to be a guest at home in private. Unfortunately, Qingfeng's schedule was tight and the time could not be matched. Qingfeng, who received the invitation, exclaimed: "The goddess is so approachable." During the song recording stage, Qingfeng said that it was the most incredible. The thing is that Lisa Ono recorded at 8:00 in the morning, and invited the staff from Taiwan, China to participate in the recording process of "(…Brown-haired girl)". Qingfeng also confessed in front of Lisa Ono that he had a video that day. Secretly "diving" in the video conference room, but because it was too early, I was worried that I would look too embarrassed and did not open the camera and did not dare to say hello, and said: "Waking up early is really a difficult task." Lisa Ono suddenly realized He smiled and said, "So it turns out, I get up early because I have to prepare lunch boxes." Wu Qingfeng's "(…Brown-haired girl) (feat. Lisa Ono)" MV was officially launched at 12:00 noon on November 15th, and on Tuesday (November 29th) there will also be MV and Meet everyone, welcome more listeners to this music salon!

In the MV, Lisa Ono plays the inspirational muse who silently guides and accompanies Qingfeng, leaving a shocking shadow in her life. The two shuttled through the streets of Japan. Qingfeng kept looking for Lisa Ono, the muse, in various places in daily life. The two took photos from the indoor retro cafe, the outdoor park and the train level crossing all the way. Lisa Ono was frequently recognized by the Japanese people, and the exclamations of passers-by were constantly heard along the way. She greeted them generously and even chatted with them. After the filming of the MV, Lisa Ono even invited Qingfeng to be a guest at home in private. Unfortunately, Qingfeng’s schedule was tight and the time could not be matched. Qingfeng, who received the invitation, exclaimed: “The goddess is so approachable.” During the song recording stage, Qingfeng said that it was the most incredible. The thing is that Lisa Ono recorded at 8:00 in the morning, and invited the staff from Taiwan, China to participate in the recording process of “(…Brown-haired girl)”. Qingfeng also confessed in front of Lisa Ono that he had a video that day. Secretly “diving” in the video conference room, but because it was too early, I was worried that I would look too embarrassed and did not open the camera and did not dare to say hello, and said: “Waking up early is really a difficult task.” Lisa Ono suddenly realized He smiled and said, “So it turns out, I get up early because I have to prepare lunch boxes.”

Wu Qingfeng’s “(…Brown-haired girl) (feat. Lisa Ono)” MV was officially launched at 12:00 noon on November 15th, and on Tuesday (November 29th) there will also be MV and Meet everyone, welcome more listeners to this music salon!