Source title: Wu Qingfeng’s new album is officially released, surprise revealed that all MVs have been filmed

On September 30, Wu Qingfeng’s solo album “Tuesday in Malame” was officially released. The album is based on the concept of the poetry salon held at home every Tuesday by the 19th century French poet Stéphane Mallarmé, inviting outstanding musicians from all over the world as guests to come to his own music salon, with a total of 12 songs and collaborative music guest speakers. The guest lineup is luxurious and rich, and the pre-orders of the physical album even made it to the top of the real-time list on the blog. In the live broadcast on the day of the album’s release, Qingfeng said that he only finished filming all the MVs for the 12 new songs of the new album just before the album was released. He revealed that he went to Japan to shoot this time, because the director was very particular about details, and originally expected to shoot until 3:00 in the morning, but Qingfeng completely captured the director’s heart and ended work at 12:00 in the middle of the night: “I heard from the staff that I am The first person who asked the director to shout ok once, the whole team couldn’t believe it.” Even before departure, he was told by his colleagues that the budget had doubled from the original estimate, but Qingfeng insisted on finishing the last part. For the MV of the first song, I hope to fully convey the concept of the album with the video vision that best matches the song. On the occasion of the release of the new album “Tuesday in Malame”, Wu Qingfeng appeared on the October cover of “ELLE” magazine in Taiwan, China. When it comes to making music, he said: “I don’t think I’m paying for music, but it’s paying for me. When I’m stuck in a mood, or when I feel like I have no love for life, the only thing I feel like doing is or It’s about music.” Just like this album is about his various relationships with making music. And he also talked in an interview with the Taiwan edition of “VOGUE” magazine in October: “In every process of making music, I rely on intuition. Sometimes, whether it is music or other creations, to some extent, It’s like a behavioral reflex, it’s not the result of thinking.” Like the guest guests invited in the album, they are all chosen at the moment, because there are still people who want to write and sing before they create it intuitively, not deliberately. behavior pattern. See also In Greece on the sea of ​​gods and heroes In addition, this album Qingfeng also invited Zhong Ling, an international forward-looking art photographer, to shoot visuals, create different themed photography for each song, and personally arrange the cropping and story order of all photos, and put a song after song. , transformed into various fantasy stories that Qingfeng encountered on the road of creation, such as “(…Little Shepherd) floating in the air; “(…Lovers Whisper)” rescued and embraced by a pair of hands in the dark , as well as the cute “(…Drunk Ah Q)” that turned into a puppet with a long nose, and finally “(…Sleeping Beauty)” lying on the white cloud, not only turning Qingfeng into various salons A variety of characters, but also lead the audience into this story journey!

On September 30, Wu Qingfeng’s solo album “Tuesday in Malame” was officially released. The album is based on the concept of the poetry salon held at home every Tuesday by the 19th century French poet Stéphane Mallarmé, inviting outstanding musicians from all over the world as guests to come to his own music salon, with a total of 12 songs and collaborative music guest speakers. The guest lineup is luxurious and rich, and the pre-orders of the physical album even made it to the top of the real-time list on the blog.

In the live broadcast on the day of the album’s release, Qingfeng said that he only finished filming all the MVs for the 12 new songs of the new album just before the album was released. He revealed that he went to Japan to shoot this time, because the director was very particular about details, and originally expected to shoot until 3:00 in the morning, but Qingfeng completely captured the director’s heart and ended work at 12:00 in the middle of the night: “I heard from the staff that I am The first person who asked the director to shout ok once, the whole team couldn’t believe it.” Even before departure, he was told by his colleagues that the budget had doubled from the original estimate, but Qingfeng insisted on finishing the last part. For the MV of the first song, I hope to fully convey the concept of the album with the video vision that best matches the song.

On the occasion of the release of the new album “Tuesday in Malame”, Wu Qingfeng appeared on the October cover of “ELLE” magazine in Taiwan, China. When it comes to making music, he said: “I don’t think I’m paying for music, but it’s paying for me. When I’m stuck in a mood, or when I feel like I have no love for life, the only thing I feel like doing is or It’s about music.” Just like this album is about his various relationships with making music. And he also talked in an interview with the Taiwan edition of “VOGUE” magazine in October: “In every process of making music, I rely on intuition. Sometimes, whether it is music or other creations, to some extent, It’s like a behavioral reflex, it’s not the result of thought.” Like the guest guests invited in the album, they are all temporary choices, because there are still people who want to write and sing before they create it intuitively, not deliberately. behavior pattern.

In addition, this album Qingfeng also invited Zhong Ling, an international forward-looking art photographer, to shoot visuals, create different themed photography for each song, and personally arrange the cropping and story order of all photos, and put a song after song. , transformed into various fantasy stories that Qingfeng encountered on the road of creation, such as “(…Little Shepherd) floating in the air; “(…Lovers Whisper)” rescued and embraced by a pair of hands in the dark , as well as the cute “(…Drunk Ah Q)” that turned into a puppet with a long nose, and finally “(…Sleeping Beauty)” lying on the white cloud, not only turning Qingfeng into various salons A variety of characters, but also lead the audience into this story journey!