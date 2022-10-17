Source title: Wu Qingfeng’s new song “The Little Prince” MV will be launched, the concept of music salon is complete and exquisite

Today, Wu Qingfeng announced that the new song “(…Little Prince)” MV will be released on Tuesday, October 18th. The song is included in Wu Qingfeng’s recently released full-length album “Malame’s Tuesday”, and the Japanese singer-songwriter Ohashi Trio is invited to collaborate. “(…Little Prince)” was composed by Qingfeng and the bridge trio, and the two worked together to complete it. In order to shoot the MV this time, Wu Qingfeng made a special trip to Japan to join him. Originally, Hashimoto thought that the two were working together in the cloud, and there should be no chance to meet each other. He thought that the MV would be filmed in Taiwan, China. Qingfeng may have other jobs when he came to Japan, and it was not until the two met that he made Hashimoto laugh and say, “Ah. It turned out to be coming to me for a photo shoot, so I’m really happy.” Qingfeng revealed that he had collaborated with the Bridge Trio this time, which made him excited: “I handed over my beloved works to him for production, and told him my story, I am really happy to be able to work together on this song.” Ohashi also said that he focused on the inspiration brought by the melody and Qingfeng’s singing to inspire and complete the arrangement. On the album “Tuesday in Malame”, Qingfeng tells the relationship between twelve creators and creation through twelve songs. The creation of “(…Little Prince)” is a kind of therapy and anatomy. Because of care, it gradually becomes a tame relationship. Qingfeng and Ohashi also harmonize the Chinese lyrics of the latter part of the song, and the cooperation is completed. It fits the mood of the song perfectly. It is reported that the Ohashi Trio is a well-known Japanese singer-songwriter and has released more than 18 recording albums. The music style mixes various genres such as jazz, folk, pop, and traditional music. , recording, and performance are all performed by the same person, not a trio. See also Alfonsina Strada, heroic but last Previously, Qingfeng revealed that he had completed the shooting of all MVs for the new album. In order to be more in line with the album “Tuesday in Malame”, the MV for the new song will be released on Tuesday, which will surprise the audience and look forward to it. Qingfeng hopes to create a more complete Wu Qingfeng Music Salon with more visual images.

On the album "Tuesday in Malame", Qingfeng tells the relationship between twelve creators and creation through twelve songs. The creation of "(…Little Prince)" is a kind of therapy and anatomy. Because of care, it gradually becomes a tame relationship. Qingfeng and Ohashi also harmonize the Chinese lyrics of the latter part of the song, and the cooperation is completed. It fits the mood of the song perfectly. It is reported that the Ohashi Trio is a well-known Japanese singer-songwriter and has released more than 18 recording albums. The music style mixes various genres such as jazz, folk, pop, and traditional music. , recording, and performance are all performed by the same person, not a trio.

