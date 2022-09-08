China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn Recently, the second phase of the urban men and women love social reasoning reality show “Signal of the Heart 5” ushered in the launch. Heart Detective Wu Xin perfectly controlled the lively atmosphere of the audience. Through the process of dating three pairs of guests, he analyzed the relationship mode in the relationship, and discussed the topic of loneliness from a personal perspective.

After getting along in the last issue, the six guests who already had a good impression of each other showed their true emotions with their actions. On the first date, the heart-warming scenes of the tennis hall, the sightseeing bus, and the chocolate workshop made Wu Xin immersed in the atmosphere of eating sugar. In the face of Li Wanqian and Zhang Gengen talking about loneliness in the urban night scene, Wu Xin gave the audience advice based on her own resonance and perception of life and love, she said: “We should actually learn how to get along with loneliness, because it is An emotion that will accompany you all your life. But at the same time, you can’t let this emotion control you, and no matter what you do, you can’t let this emotion become an incentive for you.”

After watching the dating process of the other two pairs of guests, Wu Xin also proposed another mode in love – listening, and sighed: “Actually Qiu Yi is a very good listener, and there will be feedback, Getting along like this will make people very comfortable, which is really a particularly good advantage.” In the second round of inferring personal heart lines based on signals, there are two-way locks and unexpected endings. The confusing heart lines make Wu Xin endure. Can’t stop “Tucao”, everyone turned the heartbeat signal into a heartbeat question mark.

The first date of Signal Cabin is over. With the addition of new guests, how will the relationship between several guests develop, and what love details Wu Xin will find out? Please continue to pay attention to the “Heartbeat” broadcast on Tencent Video every Tuesday and Wednesday at 12 noon Signal 5″.