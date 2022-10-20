Home Entertainment Wu Xin’s “Signal of Heart 5” discusses the mode of love getting along and says to learn to be with loneliness jqknews
Wu Xin's "Signal of Heart 5" discusses the mode of love getting along and says to learn to be with loneliness

Recently, the cityMen and women love social reasoning reality show “heartbeat 5” ushered in the second episode of the program online. Heart Detective Wu Xin perfectly controlled the lively atmosphere of the audience. Through the process of dating three pairs of guests, he analyzed the relationship mode in the relationship, and discussed the topic of loneliness from a personal perspective.

After getting along in the last issue, the six guests who already had a good impression of each other showed their true emotions with their actions. On the first date, the heart-warming scenes of the tennis hall, the sightseeing bus, and the chocolate workshop made Wu Xin immersed in the candy-eating atmosphere. In the face of Li Wanqian and Zhang Gengen talking about loneliness in the urban night scene, Wu Xin gave the audience advice based on her own resonance and perception of life and love, she said: “We should actually learn how to get along with loneliness, because it is An emotion that will accompany you all your life. But at the same time, you can’t let this emotion control you, and no matter what you do, you can’t let this emotion become an incentive for you.”

After watching the dating process of the other two pairs of guests, Wu Xin also proposed another mode in love——listenand sighed: “Actually, Qiu Yi is a very good listener and will have feedback. This kind of relationship will make people very comfortable, which is really a particularly good advantage.” The second round of reasoning about personal heartbeats based on signals In the line segment, there are two-way locks and unexpected endings. The confusing heart line makes Wu Xin unable to help “spit”, and everyone turns the heartbeat signal into a heartbeat question mark.

The first date of Signal Cabin is over. With the addition of new guests, how will the relationship between several guests develop? What love details will Wu Xin explore? Please continue to pay attentionEvery Tuesday and Wednesday at 12:00 noon Tencent Video broadcasts “Heartbeat Signal 5”

