Wu Yanshu and Xi Meijuan starred in the movie "Mom! " will be extended to November 9, the cumulative box office has exceeded 70 million

2022-09-28
2022-09-28 19:13

Source: Sohu Movies

Wu Yanshu and Xi Meijuan starred in the movie "Mom! " will be extended to November 9, the cumulative box office has exceeded 70 million

Sohu Entertainment News directed by female director Yang Lina, starring Wu Yanshu and Xi Meijuan, the family-friendly literary film “Mom! ” announced the key extension, which will be extended to November 9. The film will be released on the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 10. Up to now, it has been released for 19 days, and the cumulative box office has exceeded 70 million.

The film tells the touching story of an 84-year-old mother taking care of her 65-year-old daughter with Alzheimer’s disease. With this film, Wu Yanshu won the “Tiantan Award” at the 12th Beijing International Film Festival this year.Return to Sohu, see more

