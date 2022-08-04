China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn The fourth season of the oriental fantasy 3D animation giant “Journey to the West”, jointly produced by Tencent Pictures, Baiman Culture, and Penguin Films, came to a perfect conclusion. As a representative animation giant of Tencent Video, “Journey to the West” has attracted much attention since its launch. This high-quality national comic has been praised repeatedly for its huge and magnificent world view, innovative character remodeling and film-level production quality.

1. The launch poster of “Journey to the West: Rebirth”

“Western Journey: Rebirth” returns with superior visual effects and a high-burning plot, bringing new breakthroughs and surprises to fans. Now the 12 episodes of the fourth season have officially ended, and the hot discussion on the station is soaring, and the heat outside the station is not diminished. As of August 4, Tencent Video scored 8.9 points, the highest popularity on the station exceeded 20,000, and it has been on the top of the major lists for many times. The phenomenon-level Guoman deserves its name.

High burning plot Continue Westward Journey

The animation highly restores the content of the original comic book, telling the story of the great master Tang Sanzang and his disciples going to the other world to return the eternal fire and protect the world. In this season, Tathagata and Sun Wukong teamed up to obtain the sword that Emperor Shitian had left in the abandoned capital, and from then on revealed the conspiracy of Emperor Shitian.

2. Rebirth of Wukong and Tathagata

At the same time, Ao Xue returned to the team and kidnapped Xiao Yu in order to save Ao Ling. But with the complete trust and joint efforts of the westbound team, Ao Xue rescued Ao Ling and recognized himself. The road to the west is long, but the trust and help of the companions make the long journey west no longer lonely.

Word of mouth certification Conquer the audience with quality

The success of the work is inseparable from the respect for the original comics, the preservation of its essence, the adherence to the quality of ingenuity, and the improvement and upgrade of the animation form. The super-burning visual effects scenes in the animation are eye-catching, and many netizens are addicted to it, winning the audience’s love with its hard-core strength and quality. At the same time, Chen Zhuoxuan, Zhihuobang, Zeng Yiming, Liu Ruiqi, Kaxiu, Liang Mingchen and other outstanding singers were also invited to sing promotional songs for the fourth season of Westbound, bringing the ultimate audio-visual experience to the audience.

3. Westbound Squad

Since the broadcast, the popularity of the whole network has not decreased, and the number of broadcasts has remained high. Related topics on the entire network exceeded 700 million, and the short video platform also produced related UGC works with a total playback volume of 3.9 billion! The audiences of the high-light plot are numerous, and the fans are constantly producing high-quality works.

Burn the soul Dragon God Wanxiang Universe is wonderful

The end of the animation of the fourth season of “Xing Xing Ji” is still unfinished, but fans should not be sad. It is reported that the next season of “Xing Xing Ji” is in full swing. As the “Dragon God Wanxiang” cosmic series of works, “Journey to the West” has now achieved multi-directional IP linkage of comics, animation, and film and television. At the same time, the big movie “Xingjing Ji: The Curious Earth” is also under intense production. , more adventure stories of the westbound squad will gradually be revealed…

4. Screenshot of the list

It is believed that the “Dragon God Wanxiang” series IP will bring more high-quality content to the audience, and it is expected that “Journey to the West” will create an oriental classic of national comics.