Wuliangye “Xiangyu” Michelin Guide Brews the ultimate taste bud enjoyment with Hemei

On August 23, at the 2022 Guangzhou Michelin Guide Conference and Dinner, as the “Michelin Guide Official Partner”, Wuliangye unveiled its core products, the classic Wuliangye and the eighth generation Wuliangye. The mellow and sweet unique taste of Wuliang Wine is integrated with the top dishes of Michelin restaurants. The wine and food bring the ultimate taste bud enjoyment to the guests on the scene, and continue to contribute to the inheritance and innovation of food and wine culture.

“No wine, no banquet”, in Chinese food culture, wine and food are inseparable and complementary; food and wine are also world languages ​​that do not respect national borders and are interlinked, and are the bond between the people of the world.

Today, Wuliangye and the Michelin Guide are the first and so far the only Huacheng Guangzhou “Xiangyu” that has won the title of “Chinese Food Capital” and “International Food Capital”. The classic taste collision and the ultimate taste bud enjoyment will decorate the beautiful life of consumers.

One is the gourmet experience evaluation system that is popular all over the world, and the other is the leading brand of Chinese liquor that is well-known at home and abroad.

The Michelin Guide was born in France in 1900. It is a guide published by the founder of Michelin Tire for travelers to choose restaurants during their travels. The “Michelin Guide” evaluates restaurants in more than 30 countries and regions around the world every year, comprehensively evaluating and grading stars in terms of ingredients, cooking skills, and dish taste. The restaurants included in the Michelin Guide are Michelin Dining room. Later, it gradually became the vane of the global tourism and catering industry, especially the three-star Michelin restaurant, which has been regarded by many consumers around the world as the strength representative of high-end cuisine and dishes.

This honor is not only inseparable from the Michelin restaurant’s precise grasp of high-end ingredients and the ultimate pursuit of delicious food, but also inseparable from the superb cooking skills and unique creative presentation of the restaurant’s chefs, and the Michelin Guide has always adhered to the principle of “interacting with global food hobbies”. The ultimate goal of creating a green and pleasant food experience for consumers.

As a typical representative of Chinese Luzhou-flavor liquor, Wuliangye starts from the strict selection of five kinds of grains, and strives for excellence in every brewing process. It adheres to the traditional brewing techniques that have been passed down for more than a thousand years, and continuously empowers product innovation with modern technology, and is committed to brewing for consumers. The ultimate wine, which continues to meet the diverse needs of consumers. Wuliangye’s cooperation with the Michelin Guide is precisely the convergence of the two parties’ focus on global consumers’ quality life and yearning for a better life.

In the eyes of industry insiders, Wuliangye’s move not only consolidates the connection between the brand, products and the Michelin Guide in high-quality catering scenarios, but also continues to strengthen the brand’s high-end cognition and recognition, and enhances Wuliangye’s global influence and “circle of friends”. Broadening has a positive effect, and it can also provide more abundant forms and scenes for liquor consumption, further highlight the personality charm of national brands, and help spread Chinese food culture.

For a long time, Wuliangye has been exploring the expression of liquor value in food culture, trying to use various forms to show the “harmony and beauty” of liquor. Events such as dinner parties bring traditional Chinese food culture to more consumers in innovative and diverse ways.

In recent years, Wuliangye has always strengthened its cultural self-confidence, carried out extensive cross-border cooperation, and devoted itself to telling the story of Wuliangye and Chinese liquor with innovative forms, innovative contents and innovative expressions. At present, Wuliangye has set up Wuliangye Restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, Hong Kong, China and other places, and established Wuliangye Tasting Center in Düsseldorf, Germany and other places, and strengthened the creation of “Chinese wine + Chinese food” and “display + tasting” The overseas operation model of “product + culture” uses an international language to innovate and tell the story of Chinese liquor.

Based on the present and focusing on the future, Wuliangye will continue to strengthen its cultural self-confidence, carry out extensive cross-border cooperation, strengthen innovation empowerment, and continue to tell the story of Chinese liquor. On this basis, Wuliangye further promotes the innovative expression of “Harmony Culture”, so that the world can feel the taste of Harmony from China, further promote the internationalization of Chinese liquor, and share Harmony China with the world.

