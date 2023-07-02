Wulingyuan Digger Music Festival Lights up the Night in Zhangjiajie

Title: Wulingyuan Digger Music Festival Delights Audience in Zhangjiajie

Date: July 2, 2023

Location: Zhangjiajie, Hunan, China

The 2023 Wulingyuan Digger Music Festival commenced on the evening of July 1 at the Zhangjiajie Wulingyuan Sign Gate Square, drawing a large number of citizens and tourists to witness the spectacular musical extravaganza. The event, characterized by dynamic music, energetic dances, and captivating visual displays, captivated the audience’s hearts and created an electrifying atmosphere.

Performers such as the Firefly Band, Changsheng Street No. 32 Band, and Left Channel Band delivered passionate performances, leaving the audience in awe. The attendees enthusiastically waved their light sticks and passionately sang along to classic tunes like “Girl in the Flower House” and “Broad Sea and Sky”. The warm summer evening wind resonated with emotionally charged performances, earning rounds of applause from the crowd. The breathtaking grand finale came in the form of a magnificent iron flower fireworks show, igniting the summer night in Wulingyuan and sending the excitement of the audience to its peak. Spectators eagerly captured the picturesque moment on their mobile phones, freezing the memory forever.

Ms. Pan, a delighted citizen, expressed her satisfaction with the performances, stating, “The music festival catered to the preferences of young people, and the inclusion of intangible cultural heritage performances added significant meaning. Zhangjiajie has truly become a romantic destination.”

The festival, which will last for two days, attracted a multitude of tourists from Wulingyuan District and the surrounding counties and cities on its opening day. Ms. Liu from Chengde praised the concert, saying, “Visiting Wulingyuan and experiencing such a heartfelt concert has made my trip to Zhangjiajie worthwhile.”

The Digger Music Festival continues to entertain the crowd on July 2, featuring mesmerizing “fireworks” ironwork and captivating light shows. Attendees are invited to immerse themselves in a new realm of happiness and enjoy the electrifying performances of the bands.

This news article was sourced from Red Net Zhangjiajie Station and written by Gong Wenting. The editor in charge of this article is Hu Xiaohong.

Please note that this article is the original work of Hunan Channel. To share or reproduce the article, kindly include the original source link and this statement.

Original Source: Red Net Zhangjiajie Station

Author: Gong Wenting

Editor: Hu Xiaohong

Link to the article: https://hn.rednet.cn/content/646741/94/12816342.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

