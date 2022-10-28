[NTDTV, Beijing time, October 28, 2022]Jia Jingwen’s 17-year-old daughter, Angel, has recently attracted attention by sharing photos of her wearing spicy clothes on the community. When asked, she explained that her daughter was dressed like this just to attend the school dance.

During the interview, Jia Jingwen responded to the topic of Wutongmei, although jokingly shouted: “I haven’t dressed like this anymore, why can she ( Wutongmei) dress like this?” But she also said that teenagers have their own ideas, and their parents must have a strong heart. , and communicate with children very rationally, let them know that the world is big, beautiful, and has many different aspects.

She understands that “Young people will have places they want to show off”. Everyone has been young before. She hopes that their children will be healthy and happy.

Yang Youning, who attended the same event, is also a handsome dad. When asked if he would also worry about his daughter’s dress size when she grows up, he calmly replied, “Anah can still wear bikinis until she is 5 years old”, and “talk about it” later.

Yang Youning thinks that his wife understands his daughter’s upbringing and dressing better than he does, and he only has the part where he thinks about it. Alyssa Chia on the side thinks that if compared with herself, “Xu Jiekai should be the one who is more broken”. His mother usually stands on the same line as her daughter, and even jokes that “Xiu Jiekai is like an instructor”, but his principles are often used by girls in the family. they break.

