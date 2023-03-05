In search of hope in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, a group of young people get lost in the sweltering wilderness and philosophize about their own role in the downfall of all being. This pithy and pointed story accompanies the third album by WuW around the brothers Benjamin and Guillaume Colin, who carry their classical music education towards Doom-, Sludge- and Drone-Kargland. Also “L’Orchaostre” gets along completely without vocals and yet has more than enough to say.

The five numbered symphonies of resigned destruction venture deeper and deeper into hopeless landscapes and recognize their own failure. “Orchaostre 1” takes on manic structures in its almost ten minutes, which carry Doom and Sludge in the direction of drones, while the instrumental post-approach surprises with herbaceous loops. Electronic-synthetic barrage torpedoes the grueling anti-apocalypse, with the guitar taking on almost singing, melodic qualities towards halftime. The fact that the events are increasingly being dismembered by noise and devastating catharsis fits into the picture.

At the other end of this record, the loud, moody, almost rebellious “Orchaostre 5” awaits. With its bittersweet undertones, it seeks an existential plane that must be considered lost and surrenders—slowly but far too surely—to the inevitable of the storyline. “Orchaostre 3” also tries a crisp riff, just deconstructing it with growing enthusiasm. Deafening leisureliness weighs on the mind, the drone character pushing into the limelight finally shatters the inner balance. Everything is over, nothing is vain.

The inevitability of the consequences of one’s own work dresses a musical roller coaster ride of emotions. In just under 42 minutes, WuW venture further than ever into storyboarding and find an exciting approach to dealing with the almost inevitable demise of all existence. “L’Orchaostre” welcomes finality, lets hope germinate and ultimately smothers it with gusto – an oppressive happening whose fascinating aura you can hardly escape, let alone want to.

