Original title: WWD World | In the long autumn and winter, how do women in the workplace use skirts to cope with multiple occasions?

How to make professional women look elegant and decent without overdoing it? Tips from fashion experts Sarah LaFleur and Sarah Blank point to dresses.

“Dresses are the perfect alternative to a suit in the office,” says Sarah Blank, CEO of Scanlan Theodore Americas. “They can be paired with simple or dramatic accessories to elevate the silhouette, and they also allow you to go from office to social with ease. Convert.”

“The flexibility of the dresses frees up more time for working women in their busy schedules. They’re easy to style, elegant and comfortable,” says Sarah LaFleur. “You can easily style them in minutes in the morning. “

“Don’t pin your hopes on one piece of clothing,” says Sarah LaFleur, founder of MMLaFleur, a New York-based business womenswear label. “Try on different styles and sizes, try new cuts or silhouettes, and you might be pleasantly surprised.”

Just like the Banana Republic blazer with double-breasted design, strong shoulder details and slender waist shape, it gives a capable workplace style. Whether you wear black tights and stylish short boots inside, or wear a large cashmere jacket outside, you can have different layers.

“High-quality, luxurious fabrics are also key to a wardrobe that lasts,” says Sarah Blank. “Buy clothes in quality fabrics and find a colorway that suits your skin tone and temperament.”

The Max Mara Weekend shirt skirt can better meet the dual demands of professional women for temperature and grace, or match it with exaggerated necklaces or leather shoes, which can highlight different femininity.

Printed wrap skirts are more suitable for autumn wear, and the printed patterns on the skirt are like jewel-like luster, like pieces of living art. The flowy skirt can be worn with boots, simple jewelry and more.

Plus, fit is even more important in a workplace setting. Sarah LaFleur said: “If the style you want is not the right size, it is recommended to send it for modification. Why would a man choose to buy a custom suit? This is what Savile Row exists. Good tailoring can make a garment, and it can also be Achieve the wearer.”

“Comfortable fabrics give you more energy to cope with your busy schedule,” advises Sarah Blank: “There are three steps to check to make sure your garment fits – first, when you bend over, check to make sure your underwear isn’t showing; Two, check that your clothes are comfortable when sitting or standing, and three, whether you can raise your arms when hailing a taxi.”

A dress made of knitted fabrics, the design of the flared skirt is suitable for wearing on working days, simple and characterful. Monochrome is a style that you can try in autumn and winter. It is fashionable and down-to-earth when paired with sneakers or canvas shoes.

Wool tie dress is a good choice for winter workplaces, 100% wool material makes you more comfortable in cold winter days. The high neckline and princess sleeves keep you warm while maintaining a flattering silhouette. Try it with a wide belt, scarf and boots for a nostalgic ’70s vibe.

Theory’s wool dress is crafted from premium merino wool for colder winter days. A great option for petite women who don’t want to be overwhelmed by a pencil skirt.

Soft and elegant with a V-neckline and extra-long hem, the slouchy floor-length maxi dress is a comfortable fall-winter transition. If it’s too cold, pair it with a fitted turtleneck for a more relaxed look.

Although business attire is about functionality and practicality, it also showcases the wearer’s personal taste. Says Sarah LaFleur, “Gone are the days when you can only wear black, white and gray to work.” Instead, a bright color or a unique print can be the finishing touch.

Altuzarra’s evergreen shirt dress is perfect for every season, and can be worn with a blazer or cardigan and classic loafers for a more everyday look.

Tory Burch can often give retro clothing a fresh look. This Polo dress is made of soft and comfortable fabrics. The retro prints are matched with sandals and saddle bags, full of nostalgic mood.

Niche designer Nanushka Lais’ pleated shirt dress is a lightweight office dress made from sustainable fibers that can be mixed and matched with accessories like flats or boots.

This Stella McCartney designer shirt dress can handle all important work occasions. Burgundy is the ideal autumn and winter color. The tuxedo-fit front, detachable sports belt, and shiny metallic elements will make you look Appropriate and energetic. WWD