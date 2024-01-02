Home » WWE Monday Night Raw: January 2, 2024 Recap
The first episode of Raw in 2024 kicked off with Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcoming everyone to the ring. Nia Jax defeated Becky Lynch in a brutal match that saw Jax emerge victorious with a powerful punch to the face and followed up with Annihilator for the win. Following this, Cody Rhodes took to the ring and called out Shinsuke Nakamura, who appeared on the screen and declined Rhodes’ challenge. Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso won their match against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci after Vinci was knocked out by a kick from Kingston. Despite the incident, Vinci is reportedly fine. Miz TV introduced Judgment Day, but ultimately resulted in The Miz and R-Truth defeating Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh. Rhea Ripley successfully retained her Women’s World Championship against Ivy Nile, and Jinder Mahal made a surprising return, only to be confronted by The Rock. The Rock delivered a scathing monologue on Mahal before physically defending himself against Mahal. Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler won their match against Natalya and Tegan Nox, and the main event saw Seth Rollins retain the World Championship against Drew McIntyre with the help of Damian Priest. However, Priest’s interference prompted speculation of a potential cash-in. The event stirred excitement among wrestling fans, setting the stage for an action-packed year ahead.

