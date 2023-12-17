WWE Star Liv Morgan Arrested for Drug Possession in Miami

WWE wrestler Liv Morgan was arrested in Miami, Florida on Thursday, December 14, for drug possession, according to various reports in the United States. The American wrestler and actress was taken into custody for possession of marijuana and possibly synthetic cannabinoids after being pulled over while driving her Jeep in Sumter County.

When the officer approached the vehicle, they detected the smell of marijuana. Subsequently, a small plastic bag with marijuana and a vaporizer containing an oil-like substance, which was also found to be marijuana, were discovered. Reports indicate that Liv Morgan was released the same night after paying $3,000 bail.

Liv Morgan, 29, started her career with WWE’s development mark NXT in 2014 and made her main roster debut three years later. She also held the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles alongside her former partner Raquel Rodríguez.

Morgan has been out of action for the past five months due to a shoulder injury she suffered in July. She was last seen attending the premiere of the upcoming film Iron Claw in support of close friend and AEW World Champion MJF.

