Wyoming Young And Strong – Bend The Night

Origin: Seattle / USA

Release: 31.03.2023

Label: self-release

Duration: 11:11

Genre: Stoner / Garage Punk

The Americans of Wyoming Young And Strong has been around since 2018. An EP and debut album have already been released. Musically, it hit us hard and cool so far. The band started out as a duo and played a very unique mix of stoner and sludge on both releases.

The sound was striking with a unique sound. Drums and guitar riffs were combined with genuine and audibly imperfect vocals. The reduction to the instruments, paired with the singing, ensures a minimalist, but also unadulterated implementation of the musical ideas.

meanwhile is Jason, started out as the band’s biggest fan, the third band member. Maybe that has something to do with it Wyoming Young And Strong made?

Pandora’s box has been opened

Unsuspecting and fully pre-programmed for low-pitched sludge, I press the PLAY button. After the first rhythmic tones, the opener gives a jolt Bend The Night and the energy level hits me like a punch in the face.

Sweaty, simple and hectic garage stoner punk bangs in my face. But all these attempts at explanation don’t quite hit it, because the trio combines metallic riffs with distortions and buzzing rhythms from the stoner area. In addition, the front man screams his throat out and is supported in the refrains by a snarling growl from the fellow musicians. There is an auditory impression HERE.

The first longer song confuses me, because there is nothing left of the band’s previous musical work. It follow with Artifice and Winter War two more violent, albeit shorter, bursts of energy. Artifice isn’t quite as fast, but grooves in a uniquely pissed off way. Winter War lives up to its name and immediately tears everything down. The drums pound, the guitar and bass riff and hum along Jason everything screams away.

The program of contrasts in terms of content

The harsh contrast to the punky, noisy full service is the content-related concept and concern of Wyoming Young And Strong. The band has renounced the superficial social and political issues and deals with local myths that are hardly known to us.

Legendary hero Wyoming embarks on a journey through the universe after titans destroyed his world. On his quest he encounters shamans, must defy the elements such as cold, darkness and infinity of space and become aware of his own mortality. According to the band, these stories are intended to rouse and motivate the torn American youth out of their lethargy.

The three simple and direct songs can be heard digitally from the end of March. The vinyl single can already be pre-ordered and will be released three weeks later.

Conclusion

Wyoming Young And Strong have morphed into an angry, energetic power trio. Bend The Night no longer offers signs of sludge, but brute, raw and punky energy. An EP is like smashing an electric fence with a crowbar! 7 / 10





Line Up

Josh – guitar, vocals

Jason – Bass

Josh – drums

Tracklist

01. Bend The Night

02. Artifice

03. Winter War

