X-Bionic, Swiss technology and high Italian manufacturing applied to sport

Listen to the audio version of the article

Migidio Bourifa was one of the strongest Italian marathon runners ever. He ran the marathon in under 2 hours 10 minutes (2:09:07), a half marathon record of 1:02:35. With four Italian titles in the drawer, and a third place in the world championships. Today, after forty and putting on his professional athlete’s shoes, he follows the technical development of the X-Bionic products as manager. Brand of functional clothing for sports, endurance and more. Born – together with the “brother” brand X-Socks, specific for technical socks for endurance disciplines – under the umbrella of the Swiss X-Technology Swiss Research & Development AG, based in Wollerau, a municipality in the Canton of Schwyz, near Lucerne. Technology and research made in Switzerland but produced in Italy, with high manufacturing skills.

Since 1998, the year it was founded, the Swiss company has revolutionized the concept of sportswear, moving it from “technical” to “functional”. A radically different concept and approach, which have allowed X-Bionic to establish itself in a sector where the overcrowding of the market requires (really) innovative and high-performance products: not only breathable, waterproof or anti-UV fabrics, but solutions textiles that contribute to increasing athletic efficiency and the well-being of sportsmen.

We tested these products by running, together with Bourifa who explained to us the genesis and all the research behind these technical garments: «It’s like when you have half a glass of water in a glass: if you put it in the sun, it takes on average some time to evaporate, a long time. If, on the other hand, you pour the same water onto a larger and flatter surface, it evaporates much sooner», explains Migidio, recounting how the X-Bionic Twice product line was born, dedicated specifically to the world of running and endurance.

Hard sports where you sweat a lot and staying dry, or at least not wet, not only improves well-being and avoids friction or skin redness caused by contact with wet fabrics, but also the performance of those who run. All the technology of the garments is based on studies that lead to the management of the perspiration produced by the athlete’s body, no longer for its total elimination, but for the conservation on the skin of a thin film of humidity which “communicates” to the body’s receptors of the sportsman not to burn other energies for thermoregulation, but to convey them to the athletic gesture.

This extraordinary initial intuition and subsequent developments have led X-Bionic to be recognized thirteen consecutive times as “Most Innovative Brand of the Year” in the assignment of the Plus X Award, the most important prize in the world for innovations in the technology sectors, of sport and lifestyle. And there is a lot of Italy behind the X-Bionic success. Because if it is true that product research and development starts from Lake Zurich, their creation is entrusted to Italian craftsmanship, with production concentrated in the textile district between the provinces of Mantua and Brescia. Add to this that the distribution on the national territory is also Made in Italy: X-Technology has in fact wanted to rely on the solid network of Manifattura Mario Colombo, a well-known name in the sports and urbanwear field with the Colmar brand. Thus the Monza company, which already distributes the Lacoste brand, in the year of the centenary implements its activity with the two leading brands in high performance clothing X-Bionic and X-Socks. On running shirts it is inserted in the points of greatest perspiration the patented 3D Bionic Sphere system with ThermoSyphon technology, which constantly optimizes body temperature regulation making it stable at 37° thanks to its complex three-dimensional filament structures, built with intertwined horizontal and vertical channels: the mesh at the points where it rises the more the temperature and the more you sweat, it is made with a particular yarn that is woven in a pyramid shape to allow greater breathability and prevent perspiration from spreading.