X-Men, the mutant heroes turn sixty

They are outcasts, outcasts, hated by those they are sworn to defend. But they are also heroes. They’re the X-Men.

When in 1963, sixty years ago, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the founders of the Marvel universe, decided to create the X-Men series, they were decidedly prescient.

The X-Men are so called because they have an X gene, which develops with puberty and causes them to acquire superpowers during adolescence, unlike the various Spider-Man, Hulk and Fantastic Four who obtain them by chance.

The powers. His first students are Jean Gray (Marvel Girl), telepath and telekinetic, Cyclops (Scott Summers), with eyes from which devastating optical rays come out which he controls thanks to a ruby ​​quartz visor provided to him by Xavier, Angelo (Warren Worthington III) , equipped with real wings, Iceman (Bobby Drake), the “cold” version of the Human Torch of the Fantastic Four, the Beast (Hank McCoy), highly intelligent, but agile like a beast (and will later also take on bestial features). They fight to help humans against evil mutants, led by Magneto, a mutant with the power to control magnetism who considers homo superior (mutants) the next step in human evolution and wants it to dominate homo sapiens (humans ).

And they also have to face intolerance from humans.

The idea is brilliant, practical (no strange accidents to acquire powers) and ahead of its time as a metaphor for racism, but it is not always well exploited and the series enters stasis between 1970 and 1975, continues to come out but only with reprints..

In the mid-seventies the so-called “second genesis” takes place: in the special Giant Size X-Men issue, written by Len Wein and illustrated by Dave Cockrum, Xavier must recruit new his mutant prisoners on the sentient island of Krakoa. The main ones are the Canadian Wolverine (claws that come out of his hands and the ability to heal from any wound), the German Nightcrawler (Kurt Wagner), with a demonic but good appearance, generous and deeply Catholic, the Russian Colossus (Piotr Rasputin) who can transform his organic steel body and the African-American Storm (Ororo Munroe), capable of manipulating the elements.

Wein leaves after two issues and is replaced on the regular series by twenty-five-year-old Chris Claremont.

This is the true guru of the mutant universe. For sixteen consecutive years (between 1975 and 1991) he was the writer of the series (and some spin-offs), almost single-handedly shaping the mutant universe (which became a sort of subsection of the Marvel Universe), making the series the most sold Marvel and the Mutants a very important franchise, we wouldn’t have had the various X-Men films without him.

‹‹We immediately noticed the success of the series – says Claremont. – From the letters we received (yes, in that distant era people wrote paper letters) that the series was popular.

However, it is also true that receiving over a hundred letters a month is by no means a guarantee of commercial success (maybe everyone who buys the book writes), only when we had the sales data did we realize that we really liked the series ››.

The period between 1977 and 1981 in which the Canadian John Byrne was responsible for the designs is important. Also a collaborator on the lyrics, Byrne contributes to developing the character of his compatriot Wolverine.

We discover that in addition to his nom de guerre, Wolverine (from the name of a mammal of the mustelid family, in Italian it is “glutton”), he also has a “normal” one, Logan, which however perhaps is not the real one, given that he has a mysterious past, his bones are covered in an indestructible metal, adamantium (it only exists in the Marvel world), and the reader wonders who put it in him and the regenerating factor not only makes him heal from every wound but also age slowly (probably over a hundred years old).

Wolverine is the rebel of the team: he drinks and smokes excessively (he can afford to do so without consequences thanks to the regenerating factor) and with his “bad mutant” look the X-Girls really like him..

Anarchic, cynical and individualistic, he recalls the characters played by Clint Eastwood at the time, it is no coincidence that the two sport the same sideburns.

And just as Inspector Callaghan has no qualms about shooting criminals, Wolverine takes out his claws and kills. Which was inconceivable for a superhero of the time: the “no killing rule” was in force, the Good Guys couldn’t kill.



Also noteworthy is the transformation, this time by Claremont alone, of the character of Magneto. It is revealed that in the past he had been a friend of Xavier, and he progressively becomes a three-dimensional character, far from the classic Villain of the past. Over the past forty years he has been at times an ally or an enemy of the X-Men.

‹‹I have never been interested in seeing Magneto as a banal supervillain – explains Claremont. – I wanted to get to know him as a person, as a man, to discover the conflicts that tore him apart. To me, that’s what every writer should do with a character, otherwise where’s the fun in that? Of course, other writers may see it differently, each of us has our own style and our own approach››.

Claremont returned to Marvel in the late 1990s and over the last quarter of a century has continued to write miniseries, specials, or regular series cycles of his beloved mutants, such as the 2008 special dedicated to the X-Girls and drawn by a star of (above all) erotic European comics like Milo Manara, for the first time dealing with superheroines (but still beautiful girls, of whom he is artistically expert).

‹‹Working with Milo was really great – recalls Claremont. – For someone with no experience with US superheroes (let alone those characters in particular) he did a phenomenal job. The images are attractive, evocative, funny, dramatic, the composition of the page is powerful››.

In the early years of the 21st century, the cycle written by Scotsman Grant Morrison was important, as it made the X-Men wear leather suits like in the films that were coming out at the time instead of the classic superhero costumes.

More recently, after years in which Marvel had focused on the Avengers (thanks to the success of the films), they were relaunched by screenwriter Jonathan Hickman.

The X-Men at the cinema

In 2000, when Bryan Singer’s ‹‹X-Men›› was released, no one believed in superhero films anymore after the flop three years earlier of ‹‹Batman and Robin›› with George Clooney. Furthermore, the previous Marvel films (Batman is from competitor DC Comics) had all been often embarrassing low budget films (like that of Captain America in 1990 with Francesca Neri).

Yet the film was successful and inaugurated the (still ongoing) trend of superhero blockbusters.

The cast is perfect: Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Patrick Stewart (already famous as Captain Picard from Star Trek) in the role of Professor Xavier, and Ian McKellen in that of Magneto stand out.

Jackman is not stocky and stocky like the Logan of the comics (the classic tough and bad little guy), but he still manages to give us a charismatic Logan.

There is also Claremont’s hand.

‹‹At the end of the nineties I was Vice President and Editorial Director of Marvel and I provided a description of the themes, characters and direction of the series to director Bryan Singer, who thus managed to get the project accepted – he says. – So to varying degrees, the entire mutant franchise is my fault! It certainly wasn’t conceived as a blockbuster, especially after seeing the cast that producer Lauren Shuler Donner had put together››.

The series continues for about fifteen years and is made up of thirteen films, including sequels, prequels and spin-offs and for some it anticipates the Marvel Cinematic Universe (which debuted in 2008, with ‹‹Iron Man››): with each film they add new mutants and moreover even in the comic book universe that of the X-Men is a sort of sub-universe, often little connected with the events of the various Avengers, Spider-Man or Hulk.

With Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox, mutants will also enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Already last year in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” we saw Professor Xavier (from a universe parallel to that of film Marcel), also played by Patrick Stewart.

