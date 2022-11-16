XGP newly added games “GORE”, “Warhammer 40K: Dark Tide”, “Dune: Spice Wars”, etc.

As in the 1984 Dune movie, “Spice needs to flow” (meaning strategic resources should always flow)…so should the game. We’ve got some launch day blockbusters for you to enjoy (don’t forget you can play Fading and Somerville today!), co-op, strategy, RPGs, and more. Compare game priority lists with your friends and preload several upcoming titles. Let’s see what’s new in today’s game!

Available now

Invisibility (Console, PC)

Available on Xbox Game Pass on day one*: Step into a gorgeously illustrated world and play as Andreas Mahler, a master artist living in 16th-century Bavaria. Delve into the murders and scandals of the small town of Tasin and leave your mark on the town that will define the 25 years you have lived in the game.

Somerville (Console, PC)

Available on Xbox Game Pass on the first day of launch: At the end of the world, you must do everything you can to reunite with your family. Embark on the sci-fi adventure journey of “Somerville” and feel the weight of “a speck of dust in the era”.

coming soon

Dune: Spice Wars (Game Preview) (PC) – November 17

It’s a real-time strategy game with 4X elements from the makers of the critically acclaimed Northgard. Set in the innovative Dune universe created by Frank Herbert, players will lead their faction in a fight for control and domination of the harsh desert planet of Arrakis. Also coming on November 17th is the “Air & Sand” update, which adds a new layer of strategy with the addition of military flying units and new buildings, among other improvements.

Goblin Tales (Game Preview) (PC) – November 17

Goblin Tales is an “Oriental Punk” style action RPG where you battle monsters from Southeast Asian folklore. Inspired by classic ARPGs like Diablo 2 and Titan Quest, Goblin Tales will give you a detailed item and character customization system, procedurally generated maps, and a true 90s retro aesthetic.

Lapin (console, PC) – November 17

Available on Xbox Game Pass on day one: Lapin is a 2D platformer about the adventures of an intrepid Bunny expedition. Five rabbits living underground in the park are in danger of cave collapse due to human construction. Players need to use precise manipulation to help “Libe” go through the dangerous adventure! Meet new friends in the game, review past plots, and go on an adventure together!

Noco (console) – November 17

The award-winning Southern Gothic point-and-click adventure game Noco is coming to Game Pass, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Your brother Blake disappeared after your mother died. To find him, you’ll have to follow a sneaky security cyborg through refinery after refinery, strip mall, and waste sewer on the outskirts of New Orleans.

Gun Tomb GORE (Console, PC) – November 22

Launched on Xbox Game Pass on the first day: Handsome third-person shooting combined with close-quarters martial arts, this game creates a smooth action gameplay for you to defeat the enemy in the hail of bullets. You can use the Cerberus dual guns with unlimited bullets and the transformable evolutionary coffin to perform devastating combos in pursuit of massive damage to the opponent and your own handsome style.

Insurgency: Desert Storm (console) – November 29

Players will battle their way through war-torn landscapes through a series of exciting co-op and PvP multiplayer modes. Feel every bullet, step by step, and emerge victorious as a team in intense close quarters combat.

Soccer Story (console) – November 29

Available on Xbox Game Pass on day one: Soccer Story is a physics-driven adventure RPG where every problem can be solved with your trusty Magic Football. Along the way, you’ll need to defeat bad guys in one-on-one combat, take part in a range of sports (with your football, of course), and use your brain and football to solve puzzles!

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Tide (PC) – November 30

Available on Xbox Game Pass on the first day of launch: In this intense and brutal action shooter, you will fight countless bloodthirsty and vicious enemies and take back the Hive Tetian. Warhammer 40,000: Undertide is a new co-op multiplayer game from the award-winning team behind the Warhammer: Vermintide series. When Tetian declined, it was the time when the battle to rectify the name began.

DLC / Game Updates

The Elder Scrolls Online: Song of Yan – Now Available

End the year-long saga of the Bretons in The Elder Scrolls Online: Song of Fire, available today on Xbox consoles. Explore a brand new area – the mysterious Isle of Galen, and learn more about the life and legendary storyline of the Druid Sistes who made Galen his home.Plus, Game Pass members can save up to 10% off crowns and use them in the Yange DLC

The Elder Scrolls Online Skyrim’s Heart of Darkness Celebration – November 17th to November 29th

Please take courage and return to the snowy mountains in the west of Skyrim to get extraordinary rewards in the “Elder Scrolls Online” celebration of the dark heart of Skyrim in-game event. The event starts at 11:00 pm on November 17 (next Thursday, Beijing time) and ends at 11:00 pm on November 29 (Wednesday, Beijing time). Click here to learn more!

Dead by Daylight “Forged in the Mist” – November 22

Thus began the age of fog, the age in which fog was forged. Game Pass members can save 10% off Dead by Daylight’s “Forged in the Mist” chapter, which features a new Killer – the Knight, a new Survivor – Vittorio Toscano, and a new Free map “Broken Square”.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Smash Bros. MVP Bundle Part 2 – November 15

The Multiverse Smash Bros. MVP Pack is a free in-game bundle available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. Each bundle grants players access to a new epic variant, epic bell effects, and access to a rare banner to wear on their body! This privileged content requires the game Super Smash Bros.

Games that will be leaving on November 30th

The following games will be leaving the Game Pass library soon. Be sure to check back for these games before they drop out, and use your membership discount to save up to 20% on the games you want to keep.

* Xbox Game Pass currently does not provide subscription services in mainland China