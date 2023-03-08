XGP new games: “Guilty Gear -Strive-“, “Civilization VI”, “Hall of Valor” and more

Welcome back, friends! Today we will introduce a series of upcoming games, and even brought you a surprise, I believe that with them, your to-play list will definitely look more “beautiful” and “healthy”! Don’t forget to preload some new titles like Minecraft: Legends and MLB The Show 23 when you try them out today, too, and get ready for some fun gaming time!

now available

Guilty Gear -Strive- (Console, PC)

Cutting-edge 2D/3D hybrid graphics, a first for the series, are taken to a whole new level in Guilty Gear -Strive-. A new art style and improved character animations will surpass many fighting games before it. Let’s party!

coming soon

Valhalla (Game Preview) (Console) – March 14

Valhalla is now on PC Game Pass and coming to Xbox soon! This is a procedurally generated purgatory-style exploration and survival game for 1-10 players inspired by Viking culture. Players need to forge powerful weapons, build longhouses, and kill powerful enemies to prove their strength to Odin!

Civilization VI (console, PC) – March 16

“Civilization VI” presents a new way to interact with the world. Players will expand their territories on a large map, develop cultures, and confront the greatest leaders in history to establish a time-tested and enduring civilization. civilization.

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince Edition (Console, PC) – March 21

Once upon a time, endless wars devastated the world. But then a great king came along and changed the world forever. Players join young King Evan to build a new kingdom in the Prince Edition of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, which includes all DLC.

game update

Fallout 76 Mutant Invasion – Available Now

No Man’s Sky Fractal Update – Now Available

The No Man’s Sky Fractal update will immerse players in a vast universe! This update brings players an exciting Discovery Catalog, a beautiful Utopia Speeder starship, tons of quality of life and usability improvements, and more!

Halo: Infinite Season 3: Echoes Within – Now Available

The biggest multiplayer update since the release of Halo: Infinite is now available! Season 3: The Inner Echo will give players a new level 100 Battle Pass, new maps, new modes, and new weapons and gear coming to the game for the first time.

Sea of ​​Thieves Treasure Fortress & 5th Anniversary Celebration – March 16-20

On March 16th, Fortress of Fortune will heat up again! New Chests of Fortune have been discovered in their vaults, and pirates who can capture and hold them long enough and turn them in will receive coveted decorations and rewards! And players can also enjoy the new pirate legend journey and world changes! Plus, the game will launch Sea of ​​Thieves’ 5th Anniversary Celebration on March 20th with exclusive login bonuses, a limited-time celebratory selfie wall, and a huge community weekend event!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Madden NFL 23 EA Play Supercharge Bundle – Now Through March 9

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members don’t forget to claim limited-time rewards! Fuel up your Ultimate Team with the EA Play Supercharge Bundle – players can claim it just by claiming it on the Game Pass Ultimate Perks page by March 9.

Halo: Infinite Corrupted Assault Rifle Bundle – Available Now

Players will overwhelm your enemies with the unique Corrupted Hex Assault Rifle weapon skin, four Double XP bonuses, and four Challenge Swaps! This perk pack requires Halo: Infinite multiplayer to use.

F1 22 Championship Content Bundle – Now Available

Players can earn three My Team Icons, two drivable Safety Cars (only available in Time Trial mode), 18,000 PitCoins, and more in F1 22. EA Play members can claim the bundle from now until April 3, 2023.

The Sims 4 Sleepover Sleepwear Set – Available Now

Players can get the family ready for a cozy night in with The Sims 4 Sleepover Sleepwear set, now available to EA Play members!

Games that will be leaving on March 15th

The following games will be leaving the Game Pass library soon. Be sure to check back for these games before they drop out, and use your membership discount to save up to 20% on the titles you want to buy.

* Xbox Game Pass currently does not provide subscription services in mainland China