Home Entertainment Xia Keli celebrated her daughter Xia Tian’s birthday and revealed that she has not seen her daughter for a year|Xia Keli|Xiamen|Birthday_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

Xia Keli celebrated her daughter Xia Tian’s birthday and revealed that she has not seen her daughter for a year|Xia Keli|Xiamen|Birthday_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
Xia Keli celebrated her daughter Xia Tian’s birthday and revealed that she has not seen her daughter for a year|Xia Keli|Xiamen|Birthday_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Xia Keli celebrates her daughter Xia Tian’s birthday

Sina Entertainment News on the 2nd, Xia Keli[微博]Post for daughter summer[微博]Birthday, and said she could not be reached: “Happy Birthday My Little Monkey! Wish I could celebrate with you.

It’s my daughter’s birthday today, but I’m in Taiwan and can’t reach her or send her a birthday card that I know she’ll receive, so I’m just posting it on Weibo. “

Xia Keli revealed that he has not seen his daughter for a year: “Dear baby, how I wish I could hug you, because I haven’t seen you for a year. How I want to say happy birthday to you personally. Dad spanned half a year The earth is just to be able to see you and celebrate your birthday with you. But I can’t see you. My little monkey, please remember that Dad loves you very much and misses you very much.” Previously, Xia Keli sued Huang Jiaqian[微博]Not allowing himself to see his daughter, Huang Jiaqian claimed that Xia Keli was a domestic violence victim, and the divorce lawsuit between the two has not yet announced the result.

(Editor in charge: Mia)

See also  Manchester City are willing to sell Torres to raise 80 million pounds because of their ambitions in Haaland.

You may also like

Snoop Dogg and the Family Appear in Kim...

sacai x Nike Zoom Cortez Latest Joint Color...

It is confirmed that these beauty gift boxes...

Seriously | Sexy and innocent! Isn’t the counterattack...

AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Latest Joint...

British Crown Prince William and His Wife Visit...

The trilogy is over and the first trailer...

The heroine who grew up “savagely” in the...

Yan Bingyan: Only by improving your acting skills...

Her works focus on ordinary people. The old...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy