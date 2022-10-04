Home Entertainment Xia Keli posted again that he was a victim and revealed that he lost contact with his daughter – yqqlm
Xia Keli posted again that he was a victim and revealed that he lost contact with his daughter

Xia Keli posted again that he was a victim and revealed that he lost contact with his daughter – yqqlm
Source: Sohu Entertainment

Original title: Xia Keli posted again that he was a victim and revealed that he had lost contact with his daughter

Sohu Entertainment News On October 4th, Xia Keli once again posted on his personal social platform, saying that someone has always smeared him, and he was the victim, and posted two articles exposing himself to himself by netizens. Xia Keli also revealed that he could not contact his daughter Xia Xia, and now he just wants to be reunited with her daughter.

In the early morning of October 2nd, Xia Keli responded to the allegations of domestic violence in a social platform. He said: “It’s October 1st in Canada now. I want to say happy birthday to my Chinese friends! In addition to this cake, I will give you one of my favorites. I’m not playing a good dad, I’m a good dad. I don’t have to. You can trust Lao Xia, or you can trust the lie. It’s been ten months since someone stopped me from contacting the little ones .”

Previously, the divorce case between Xia Keli and Huang Jiaqian was held. Huang Jiaqian appeared with his lawyer and agent. Xia Keli was absent from the court hearing but entrusted his lawyer to read a letter: I really hope that you can stay away from the limelight in Canada and be an ordinary person. I hope you know that I will always be here waiting for you.Return to Sohu, see more

See also  2022 Lang Lang's first unison concert opens in Changsha, with 200 children playing "Liuyang River" in unison

