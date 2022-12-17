On the evening of December 15th, a metaverse fan party was held in the Star Plaza, a hyperspace party created by China Mobile Migu. Recently, Migu’s self-produced World Cup variety show “My Eyes Are the Ruler” has become a source of happiness to accompany fans watching the game. Many Wang Meng fans landed in the Interstellar Plaza by DIYing their own digital intelligence avatars. In addition to check-in for Yuanverse fans, they joined private boxes at the happy scene, unlocking the happy moments of watching Wang Meng in the same frame in different places and chatting about the World Cup.

This metaverse fan party carnival is just one of the hyperspace parties in Star Plaza. The World Cup matchup in Qatar is about to begin, and the Star Plaza will also bring a variety of activities such as the “Super Bowl Before the Game-Xiahua Girl Music Radio Night” and the martial arts metaverse concert. All players, fans, and netizens can DIY their exclusive digital intelligence avatars, and shuttle through the five major spaces of the Star Plaza, including the main stage, the happy scene, the World Cup mall, the World Cup exhibition hall, and football games, in the “dream linkage” of football and music , continue to enjoy the World Cup Metaverse!

Xiahua Girl Music Radio Night: “Sound Wave + Heat Wave” opens a double carnival

What kind of novel experience is it to experience the collision of sound waves and heat waves in the metaverse, and to “disco dance” with players from all over the world? At 21:00 on the evening of December 18th, a dynamic “Pre-Game Super Bowl-Xiahua Girls Music Radio Night” will land in the Star Plaza, allowing the World Cup final night and the music radio night to meet passionately, for the majority of players, fans and netizens Open double happiness!

That night, players only need to “one-click” to log in to the main stage of the Interstellar Plaza to join this metaverse music carnival. Nine “Xiahua Girls” including Xin’er, Big Sister, Lian Sijia, Jingjing, Li Qimeng, Xia Henazi, Lu Zhao, Wei Qiqi, and Yin Huo Huo will be “airborne” as song recommendation officers and bring you a surprise A different kind of music storm, join hands with a group of players to open a “big disco dance scene”.

Here, players can not only listen to Xiahua Girl’s 3 new songs “Come Out”, “Crimson Lips”, and “My Outline”, but also enjoy “The Best Posture for Watching the Ball” ” “Dream” and high-burning songs such as “Running to the Future” and “Returning to Seventeen” by Wang Meng, the champion of the Winter Olympics and the happy “Mengzhu”, players can follow the rhythm in the lively atmosphere created by cool lights and dynamic music. Immersive disco dance together. While listening and being hilarious, don’t forget to receive the surprise from the sky – a large wave of “magic football” will drop randomly, and the players who are hit will become bigger and stronger immediately, becoming the focus of the disco stage in minutes, and Players in the same field start a “contest of the strong”!

It is worth mentioning that the three new songs brought by the song recommender “Xia Hua Girl” – “Come Out” were first launched on Radio Night and Migu Music, and released as a promotional song for Star Plaza Music Radio Night; ” “Crimson Lips” and “My Outline” will be officially launched after the first listening on the radio night, so that more music fans can feast their ears.

Music is a common language in the world. Music Radio Night will use one song after another and the innovative dance performance of 10,000 people on the same screen to establish an emotional connection with the audience, and lead netizens to experience the wonderful atmosphere of the World Cup carnival in the metaverse space of Star Plaza.

Martial Arts Metaverse Concert: Take You Into the Country Style Jianghu

Before the carnival of the final, the Qatar World Cup also had a super strong sound wave from Star Plaza. At 20:00 on the evening of December 17, the 2022 World Cup Martial Arts Metaverse Concert will lead fans, music fans, and martial arts fans into the world of rivers and lakes spanning ancient and modern times by creating a surreal, full-dimensional, and real-time changing virtual dream performance space .

The World Cup Martial Arts Metaverse Concert has a huge lineup. The “national team” of Chinese music, the China National Orchestra sent a top lineup for the concert – Zhao Cong, the chief pipa player of the Central National Orchestra, Tan Weiwei, the best Mandarin female singer at the Chinese Music Media Awards, Zhang Quansheng, a matouqin player and founder of the HAYA Orchestra, and their leaders The mainland pop music group HAYA Orchestra, soprano singer Gong Shuang, specially invited guqin player Yang Zhijian, flute and Xiao player Chen Shasha, and the two chamber orchestras “Li Ren Xing” and “Qing Shan Du” that the China National Orchestra will launch this year will all be on stage. Appeared in concert. In addition, Mao Buyi, a male pop singer and singer-songwriter from mainland China, and Alan, an outstanding Chinese singer of the Chinese Golden Melody Award, will also sing in the concert. The concert integrates modern technology into Chinese music, allowing the audience to open the door of martial arts in the virtual space of the Metaverse.

From the full-fledged “Pre-Game Super Bowl-Xiahua Girl Music Radio Night” to the Wuxia Metaverse concert, the Star Plaza can be described as full of joy and non-stop excitement. The Qatar World Cup final is about to kick off. Through Migu Video, Migu Quick Tour and other entrances, come to Star Plaza to unlock the unchanging World Cup Carnival, and join the Hyperspace Party to have fun!