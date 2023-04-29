Xiamen film shortlisted for Moscow International Film Festival- Culture and Sports- Southeast Net Xiamen Channel

Xiamen film shortlisted for Moscow International Film Festival

Southeast Net, April 28th (Strait Herald reporter Lin Hong) In the 45th Moscow International Film Festival held recently, the film “Asian Copper” was shortlisted for the film festival and participated in the screening. It was recommended by the film festival and welcomed by the audience. It is worth mentioning that the film was registered with the Fujian Provincial Film Bureau by Xiamen Kaipai Technology Co., Ltd., and was produced as the first production company.

The movie “Asian Copper” tells the story of three young people from the rural areas of southern Fujian, Fujian, China. They first entered the society, worked hard in the city, from confusion to awakening, and finally found their ideal stories.

It is reported that this film festival screened about 200 films from dozens of countries within eight days, among which the Chinese film “Asian Bronze” performed brilliantly. During the screening on April 25 local time in Moscow, it received enthusiastic responses from local Russian audiences. After the originally scheduled half-hour screening, the audience exchange session lasted for an hour and a half. A local college student audience said that the natural style of the film and the living conditions and tenacity of Chinese young people in the film moved people’s hearts.

Zhuang Dongqiang, the director of the film, said, “What makes us most happy is that the local audience understands the lives of young Chinese people through the film, and enhances folk cultural exchanges through this film. We will continue to work hard to tell Chinese stories and spread Chinese culture through films. sound.”

The film has a deep relationship with Xiamen. Zhuang Dongqiang, a director who graduated from Kah Kee College of Xiamen University, introduced that the preparation, topic selection, and planning of the film were all completed in Xiamen. “Xiamen’s generous support policies and atmosphere for the film and television industry have attracted our attention. The staff helped a lot.”