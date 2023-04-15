Xiamen Horse announced big data: the guy can’t beat the uncle

Among the 9 age groups, the average score of 45 to 49 years old is the best, and the youngest age group only ranks sixth

Xiamen Evening News (Reporter Yi Yunting）The 2023 C&D Xiamen Marathon has ended for 12 days. Do you know the completion rate of this event? Which age group performed best? Which zodiac sign has the best grade point average? What kind of transportation do the contestants who participate in the Xiamen Marathon like to take the most? Yesterday, the Xiamen Marathon Organizing Committee announced the big data of this marathon, revealing the answers one by one.

92.77% of the players finished the race within the 6-hour cut-off time

A total of 30,397 participants participated in this year’s Xiamen Marathon, including 25,108 men and 5,289 women. Within the 6-hour cut-off time, 23,391 men finished the race, with a completion rate of 93.16%; 4,807 women finished the race, with a completion rate of 90.88%. The completion rate of men is more than 2 percentage points higher than that of women, and the overall completion rate of men and women is 92.77%.

From the perspective of the number of finishers in each province, Fujian Province accounted for 46.98%, of which Xiamen accounted for 22.5%; the number of finishers in Guangdong Province accounted for 19.53%. Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Shanghai, and Beijing ranked third to fifth in the number of finishers.

Constellations with the top three finishers

Libra Scorpio Virgo

From the perspective of male and female participating ages, the maximum age for men is 79 years old, and the maximum age for women is 76 years old. The average age of the contestants was 42.4 years old.

Which age group has the best results? According to the data released by the organizing committee, among the nine age groups, the age group from 45 to 49 has the best results. The average time for men in this age group is 4 hours, 22 minutes and 09 seconds, and the average time for women is 4 hours, 39 minutes and 46 seconds. , Shuangshuang ranks first in each age group; the second place in the average score is the 40-44 age group; the third place in the average score is the 50-54 age group. The worst average time is in the over-65 age group, where the men’s average time is 4 hours, 52 minutes and 39 seconds. The youngest age group is under 29 years old, and the performance ranks fourth from the bottom among the nine age groups. The men’s average time is 4 hours, 35 minutes and 46 seconds. It can be seen that amateur marathon runners do not have an advantage at a young age.

Judging from the average scores of each constellation, the average score of male Sagittarius is 4 hours, 26 minutes and 17 seconds, ranking first among the 12 constellations. The average score of Taurus female players is 4 hours, 40 minutes and 58 seconds, ranking first among all female constellations. The top three zodiac signs for the number of finishers are Libra, Scorpio, and Virgo.

What kind of transportation do amateurs take to arrive and leave the arena? According to the data released by the organizing committee, a total of 17,836 people took the temporary bus, 12,111 people chose to take the subway, and 9,637 people chose to take the BRT.